11 of the Best Colleges for Queer Women

School is starting all over the United States this month, and there is one thing in particular on college-bound juniors’ and seniors’ minds: How can I find the university that’s right for me? For a queer lady, this decision can take on a special significance. Maybe this is your chance to leave your small town, your chance to come out as bi or gay or trans or genderqueer, or your chance to finally live free. Or maybe you’ve been out and you’re looking to expand your social circle (and dating pool).

To help you on your search, a number of organizations and websites have listed the best colleges for LGBTQ+ students. Having gone to a school that looked good on paper, I can tell you that lumping the L G, B, and T all together doesn’t always mean that queer cis and trans women will have the best experience. My undergraduate school was very accepting and supportive, with gender-neutral bathrooms and dorm hallways, and a SafeZone training program. But with a student body that was 64 percent cis male, in a relatively conservative city, my chance to burst onto the college scene in a blaze of sexually aware glory was somewhat diminished.

And so, without any further ado, and presented in no particular order, here is a non-exhaustive list of colleges and universities that will help queer women have the best college experience they could possibly have!