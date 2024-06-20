It's Pride Month, which means that not only is it the gayest time of year but also the kinkiest!

Besides marching with a kink contingent in a parade, there are other ways to indulge your kinkster fantasies at Pride. From one-on-one meet-ups to kink-centric Pride parties catering to different kinky subcultures, there is something for everyone.

But how do you get involved if you've never gotten kinky at Pride before or are celebrating in a new city?

LT Hawk—a Black, trans-nonbinary, queer, radical pleasure-based sex educator, artist, kink performer, and activist—says finding parties and events that cater to your kinky lifestyle can be as easy as searching on Eventbrite or checking out your local queer bar or kink club's website or social media account to see what events they have posted for Pride. They also recommend using the Plura app, which allows you to search through their catalog of upcoming queer, kinky events and connect with people who are also attending. That way, if you're visiting a new city for Pride or are unfamiliar with the kink community in your area, you don't have to walk into an event alone.

"What I think is good about Pride, that time of year, it's very celebratory, and a lot of longtime, and even some newer, community organizations will host more accessible events" that are "low commitment, low barrier to entry, you don't need to have experience," Hawk says.

Rotozey/Shuttestock Midori, who is an alternative sexuality, BDSM, and Shibari coach, a co-director of Kink Informed Certification for Sexual Health Alliance, and author of Seductive Art of Japanese Bondage, also says that if you've never gotten kinky before, Pride festivities are not the best place to start since it's a celebration because you might be seen as a "lookie-loo tourist." However, Hawk says that while he wouldn't want to play with a newbie during Pride Month, people new to kink are always welcome. "I wouldn't want to play with anybody brand, brand new at Pride. I've got limited time. Only got a month, I'm tired already. I ain't got time for this," Hawk jokes. "But I'll talk to you, you know what I mean? I definitely will talk to you to make you feel welcome." Once you find a kinky Pride event you want to attend, Midori suggests you contact the host or reach out through social media to determine if the event is right for you. Related: 15 non-sexual reasons you should date a kinkster But at a time when everyone is relying on dating apps to meet people, Midori and Hawk both recommend something that feels both radical and retro: meeting people in real life. In bigger cities during Pride, there are usually public parties, kink socials, and munches (casual gatherings for people interested in kink but where no actual kink play takes place), which are all great ways to start finding your own kink community. Hawk (who uses they/them pronouns) says that once you've attended some of these events and begun to meet people, you'll have friends you can go to more advanced-level kink parties with. "Then you can go to private events, hopefully with people you already know if you make some connections with people in the community," they say. "It can be easier to attend an event that way."