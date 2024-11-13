All the Sapphic celebs who came out of the closet in 2024 (so far!)





Jason Koerner/Getty Images for ABA; Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images We love it when a new Sapphic joins our ranks: more hot kisses, more sweet family moments, and more drama. While 2024 has proven to be a ROUGH one in some ways when it comes to Sapphic stars coming out and living their truth, baby, 2024 is killing it. Welcome Sapphics, we can’t wait to see you at the potluck!

Chloë Grace Moretz Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images After plenty of speculation and living pretty openly queer, Chloë Grace Moretz, finally said outright that she is a "gay woman" during her endorsement of Kamala Harris, in the run-up to this year's election. "I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve," she wrote in the caption. We feel like we speak for Sapphics everywhere when we say, *clears throat*: "Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas! Welcome to the out and proud fam queen!"

Sasheer Zamata Araya Doheny/Getty Images In an interview on September 9 with Them, the Saturday Night Live alum came as a “late-in-life lesbian.” “I’m out in my life and I do keep my personal life kind of private, but I also don’t necessarily want my identity to be private,” she explained. Ahead of her role as Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along, Zamata also admitted she’d been asked to play lesbian characters quite often since leaving SNL. “I kept getting cast as queer women,” she said, which included her characters on Home Economics, Woke, Tuca & Bertie, and Last O.G. “This is before I myself was figuring out my identity. I was like, ‘Whoa, what are these casting directors seeing that I’m not seeing?’” After a joke from interviewer Amos Mac about how “Hollywood made her gay,” Zamata said, “That’s what conservatives joke about all the time. They’re like, ‘Oh my God, they’re turning everyone gay.’ And it happened.” Beyond that Zamata is planning to keep her private life just that, private. “I feel very fortunate so far. I have fans who are good about respecting my privacy, and I hope that continues.”

Stacy Snyder See on Instagram On August 28, Love is Blind season 5 contestant Stacy Snyder came out as queer through an adorable reel posted to her Instagram. In the video, Snyder sits at a bar with a glass of white wine, looking around for someone. Charli xcx's "Guess" is playing- the remix with Billie Eilish of course. Captions start popping up around Snyder reading, "She's got a boyfriend," "She's single again," and, "She's irrelevant." The final caption reading, "SHE'S HAPPY" appears as our mystery guest arrives, a woman with long hair in a taupe suit, who enters the frame and promptly gives Snyder a kiss. Snyder had previously been engaged while on Love is Blind to Izzy Zapata, only for Snyder to call it quits, leaving Zapata at the alter. Nothing more is known about the mystery woman or the pair's relationship, but the most important part is that Snyder is happy.

Ilana Glazer Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDB Comedian and actor Ilana Glazer officially came out as a "nonbinary woman" during an interview with The Independent in August. The realization that they're nonbinary comes in the middle of a long journey of more deeply finding her own sense of self. "It has taken me years to parse these parts of myself out," Glazer said, crediting much of the progress on this journey to years-long standing appointments for psychoanalysis three times a week. "I've found a real dedicated practice to understanding myself. "I really used to believe those people [who thought I was Ilana the character] had seen these personal parts of me, but that's not true. I now understand better who I am." That better understanding of self goes deep, with Glazer now understanding herself to be a "nonbinary woman." It was their pregnancy to their now 3-year-old daughter that brought these feelings to the surface, even though, "Being pregnant on paper was the most female thing I could ever do," she says, "but it actually highlighted both the masculine and feminine inside of me."

Julia Fox RON ADAR/SHUTTERSTOCK On July 8 Julia Fox took to TikTok to let the world know, she's that lesbian! The actor shared a TikTok video that began with a clip of @emgwaciedawgie's viral video, where the TikTok user says "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man,' and then it cuts back to Fox. Fox is walking down the street and responds by saying "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won't happen again."

Ayesha Madon See on Instagram Heartbreak High Ayesha Madon gave us another reason to feel proud this year when she came out as bisexual in an interview with Gay Times . “I only kind of properly admitted, out loud, that I was bisexual two or three years ago. It feels recent. It’s pretty interesting watching myself be attracted to [girls]. My first kiss was with a girl. I’ve actually never spoken about my sexuality before in anything, so this is pretty new,” she shared in the interview. She went on to tell the story of that first kiss, and it's honestly so cute. “My first kiss was with a girl called Louise and I had the biggest crush on her. She was in my acting class when I was like 11. I remember she was chewing gum and in order to kiss her I had to like to pretend that I wanted to like try the gum!” she recalled. “We kissed and it was amazing. Since then, I had the inkling, but being surrounded by so many creatives and how much more normalized it’s becoming. It has given me the courage to feel comfortable in that as well. Sometimes I feel like I’m a fake queer person because I’m not massive on queer culture, sometimes, I feel that liking girls is not enough?”

Amber Ruffin See on Instagram Amber Ruffin waited until the very last day of Pride Month this year to make a big announcement and we could not be more thrilled. The comedian, writer, Tony Award nominee, and talk show host was ready to let the world know her truth: she’s queer! Ruffin shared the news with her fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in a purple Queer tank top, along with pictures of her hanging with gay icons Murray Hill and Grimace and a video from a Pride parade. For anyone requiring further clarification the caption read: “In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!” We could not be more delighted to have her as a member of our queer fam.

Louisa Jacobson LEV RADIN/SHUTTERSTOCK Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Streep and Don Gummer is celebrated Pride in one of our very favorite ways, by sharing that she is a part of our family. The actress best known for her role as Marian Brook in The Gilded Age took to Instagram on June 22 to share a carousel of photos which included one of her and producer Anna Blundell getting cozy. After this image was a screenshot of an article from The New York Times entitled “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.” And the caption the reads “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️🔥🏳️🌈”

Maren Morris Jason Koerner/Getty Images for ABA Country singer Maren Morris has NEVER minced words when it comes to standing up for the LGBTQ+ community, a community it turns out, of which she is a part! Morris opened up about her identity on June 9 in an Instagram post. "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, " she wrote in the caption, adding, "happy pride."

Jessica Gunning Araya Doheny/Getty Images On June 3, Jessica Gunning is not only the breakout star of this year’s Baby Reindeer , but she’s also officially an out and proud member of our rainbow family. Gunning opened up publicly about her sexuality for the first time on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast. Gunning explained her gay awakening was more of a process, 'I came out in November 2022. And that was a mega, mega thing for me because I for so long...I am surrounded by gays like all my friends are gay, so it wasn't that I was repressing anything, it was just that I didn't think that I could be,” recalled Gunning. 'I still can't articulate it in the best way. 'But I realized I was a big, old gay. I was like, ‘That's what it's been, that's what it is.’ And that was like a massive moment where everything kind of clicked and I made sense of myself then,” she shared. But now that she’s out to herself and the world she’s truly feeling great. “It's been amazing, and very freeing and very grounding. I feel like really peaceful actually.”

Sophia Bush See on Instagram Sophia Bush has been the subject of endless speculation ever since it was revealed last fall that she and soccer star Ashlyn Harris were dating. However, in an essay for Glamour , the One Tree Hill alum clarified that those accusations were unfounded. According to Bush, it's just a tale of two friends who supported one another through a mutually difficult time. She didn't even realize there might be more to it until other people they knew pointed it out. "I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option," she said. Although Bush noted that she hates the idea of "having to come out in 2024," she did confirm that she's come to the conclusion she currently identifies as queer. And we officially welcome her with open arms to the alphabet mob!

F1NN5TER YOUTUBE (@F1NN5TERLIVE) Popular Twitch streamer F1NN5TER took a big step when he shared with fans that he’s been taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and now identifies as genderfluid. In a YouTube video titled “Coming Out,” F1NN5TER shared that “it felt a bit like I’d uncovered a part of myself that I’d been purposely shutting down for as long as I could remember, and never questioned why.” “I spent so many months scared and stressed out, trying to pick a label. I’m still not done yet. I still haven’t figured absolutely everything out, but I’m feeling comfortable enough to talk about it now,” he said. For now, he decided that the label of genderfluid is what suits him best, and that he still prefers he/him pronouns. However, he acknowledges that might change, said that he’s ultimately fine with any pronouns, and that what he tells people in real life about his gender identity is, “I just don’t care.” He also shared that he identifies as bi. “I like dudes!” he said. “That’s weird to say. Everything I say feels like a bit now. Goddammit.”

Jasmine Pineda See on Instagram 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda opened up about her sexuality during the first episode of the Tell All reunion special for this season when she revealed that the costar she'd like to have children with is her trans costar, Nikki Exotika. She went on to explain that she has dated women in the past. have had girlfriends in the past so I get attracted to women as well as men. I don’t know, I’ve always had a crush on Nikki.”

Reneé Rapp Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Singer and Mean Girls reboot star Reneé Rapp joined the fam back in 2022 when she came out as bisexual in a Vogue interview, but this year, she announced she’s a lesbian! She hinted at this new sexual identity on social media before stating it more directly on a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show.

Parvati Shallow See on Instagram Reality tv star Parvati Shallow hit it big when she won $1 million on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, but it wasn't until this year that she was able to live as her true authentic self. The 41-year-old celeb came out and hard launched her new relationship all at the same time. She took to Instagram to post a strip of Photo Booth pics with her new girlfriend comedian Mae Martin, 36. "We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year," she wrote in the caption. Parvati technically came out on December 30, but since she wished everyone a Happy New Year in her coming out post on social media, we're counting it for 2024!