Scroll To Top
Interviews

Adriana de Moura & Julia Lemigova react to Larsa Pippen's breakup with Marcus Jordan

Adriana de Moura & Julia Lemigova react to Larsa Pippen's breakup with Marcus Jordan

Adriana Larsa Julia Bravo TV reality celebrities
Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo; Jeff Daly/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Miami aren't holding back as season six comes to an end.

rickycornish

Miami always brings the heat!

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Miami had incredible LGBTQ+ representation by showing the ladies attend Mexico City Pride and support Martina Navratilova's battle with breast and throat cancer.

As Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova came onto this season much more blunt and honest with her opinions of the other women.

"I found myself. When Martina was facing her illness, I just said I'll never push things for tomorrow. I'll address and do everything today. Why hide the truth? Be loud and proud, right? That's who we are! The louder and prouder, the better," Lemigova tells PRIDE.

Although Lemigova and Navratilova's queer romance is still going strong, the same can't be said for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

The hot couple seemed very much in love on RHOM and even on the current season of The Traitors until news broke this week that their relationship is officially over.

"It was somewhat of a surprise. There was some writing on the wall. There are some things at the reunion behind the scenes you're going to see that are going to make you understand a lot more. It's such an iconic reunion. We all left so surprised," de Moura says.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Adriana and Julia, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralLesbianWomenEntertainmentLifestyleLGBTQ+Celebrities
martina navratilovabravocelebritiesentertainmentreal housewivesreality tvtelevisionthe real housewivesinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio