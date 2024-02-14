Adriana de Moura & Julia Lemigova react to Larsa Pippen's breakup with Marcus Jordan

Miami always brings the heat!

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Miami had incredible LGBTQ+ representation by showing the ladies attend Mexico City Pride and support Martina Navratilova's battle with breast and throat cancer.

As Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova came onto this season much more blunt and honest with her opinions of the other women.

"I found myself. When Martina was facing her illness, I just said I'll never push things for tomorrow. I'll address and do everything today. Why hide the truth? Be loud and proud, right? That's who we are! The louder and prouder, the better," Lemigova tells PRIDE.

Although Lemigova and Navratilova's queer romance is still going strong, the same can't be said for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

The hot couple seemed very much in love on RHOM and even on the current season of The Traitors until news broke this week that their relationship is officially over.

"It was somewhat of a surprise. There was some writing on the wall. There are some things at the reunion behind the scenes you're going to see that are going to make you understand a lot more. It's such an iconic reunion. We all left so surprised," de Moura says.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Adriana and Julia, check out the video below.