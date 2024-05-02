Sasha Velour teases a 'steamy photoshoot’ & sexual tension with 'We're Here' cohost Priyanka

This is a showmance we didn't see coming!

Sasha Velour is the crowned queen from season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race who's cemented herself as force in entertainment with her iconic reveals, shows, and unbelievable artistry.

On the current season of We're Here, Velour is joined by fellow Drag Race royalty Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale, and her new bestie... Priyanka.

"This is what I do! I use my platform for people to express themselves and [I'm pushing the] gay agenda in this world and this is just another chance to do it," Velour tells PRIDE.

Even though fans of Drag Race still talk about all of Velour's iconic moments on season nine, it has shockingly been seven years since she won the show with her unforgettable rose petal gag.

"My drag is on a completely different level! This is the fully realized Velour story and a surprise, a reveal, goes a long way too. My accidental reveal taught me a lot about drag and I've never forgotten those lessons. They've only strengthened my reveal powers!"

During her time on Drag Race, fans will remember that Velour and Shea Couleé had a tight bond throughout the season... and Velour even teased there was some sexual tension on social media.

So, that begs the question... which of her We're Here cohosts did Velour find the strongest attraction to?

"Honestly, Priyanka! In celebration of that, we did create a steamy photoshoot... a sapphic, motorcycle photoshoot. We really connected filming this show! We have such opposite personalities that somehow it was clicking. It's going to come out after episode three, so stay tuned!"

We're Here is streaming now on Max. To see the full interview with Sasha Velour, check out the video below.