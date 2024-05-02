Scroll To Top
Interviews

Sasha Velour teases a 'steamy photoshoot’ & sexual tension with We're Here cohost Priyanka

Sasha Velour teases a 'steamy photoshoot’ & sexual tension with 'We're Here' cohost Priyanka

We're Here Sasha Velour Priyanka Sasha Velour HBO Max
Greg Endries/HBO

Spoiler alert... fans a lot to look forward to in episode three!

rickycornish

This is a showmance we didn't see coming!

Sasha Velour is the crowned queen from season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race who's cemented herself as force in entertainment with her iconic reveals, shows, and unbelievable artistry.

On the current season of We're Here, Velour is joined by fellow Drag Race royalty Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale, and her new bestie... Priyanka.

"This is what I do! I use my platform for people to express themselves and [I'm pushing the] gay agenda in this world and this is just another chance to do it," Velour tells PRIDE.

Even though fans of Drag Race still talk about all of Velour's iconic moments on season nine, it has shockingly been seven years since she won the show with her unforgettable rose petal gag.

"My drag is on a completely different level! This is the fully realized Velour story and a surprise, a reveal, goes a long way too. My accidental reveal taught me a lot about drag and I've never forgotten those lessons. They've only strengthened my reveal powers!"

During her time on Drag Race, fans will remember that Velour and Shea Couleé had a tight bond throughout the season... and Velour even teased there was some sexual tension on social media.

So, that begs the question... which of her We're Here cohosts did Velour find the strongest attraction to?

"Honestly, Priyanka! In celebration of that, we did create a steamy photoshoot... a sapphic, motorcycle photoshoot. We really connected filming this show! We have such opposite personalities that somehow it was clicking. It's going to come out after episode three, so stay tuned!"

We're Here is streaming now on Max. To see the full interview with Sasha Velour, check out the video below.

Sasha Velour Teases a 'Steamy Photoshoot’ & Sexual Tension With Priyankayoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralDragQueensEntertainmentSexCelebrities
drag racehbopriyankarupaul's drag racesasha velourwe're herecelebritiesdragdrag queensentertainmentsextelevisionvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall

'We're Here' is back with a brand new cast of queens, check out the first look images now

Latrice Royale

'We're Here' Season 4 Adds Latrice Royale As 4th Co-Host

Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka

'We're Here' Replaces All Drag Hosts Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

​Sasha Colby Opens Up on Kerri Colby’s 'Drag Race' Legacy​

​Sasha Colby Opens Up on Kerri Colby’s 'Drag Race' Legacy​

Sasha Velour

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Icon Sasha Velour Wants Another Shot At The Crown

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 cast

Meet The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby Confesses To Peeing On The Main Stage — Literally

The 7 Best 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lip Syncs of All Time

The 7 Best 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lip Syncs of All Time

Most Recent

The Year in SheWired: Videos of 2010

The Year in SheWired: Videos of 2010

The Claws FINALLY Come Out in 'Drag Race' Reunion

The Claws FINALLY Come Out in 'Drag Race' Reunion

Why Willam told Lady Gaga 'Girl, Watch My Wig'

Why Willam told Lady Gaga 'Girl, Watch My Wig'

VOTE: You Pick SheWired's Out Woman of the Year 2014!

VOTE: You Pick SheWired's Woman of the Year 2014!

Watch Shea Couleé Reveal Why She Didn't Send Alexis Mateo Home

Watch Shea Couleé Reveal Why She Didn't Send Alexis Mateo Home

Canada's Drag Race season 4

Get To Know 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4 Cast & Premiere Date

16 Moments The OITNB Cast Were BFFs In Real Life

16 Moments The OITNB Cast Were BFFs In Real Life

Recommended Stories for You

The Real L Word - 10 Minute (or so) Recaps: Episode 5

The Real L Word - 10 Minute (or so) Recaps: Episode 5

Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, We’re Already Obsessed

Meet The Queens Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16, We’re Already Obsessed

Kennedy Davenport Latrice Royale Ricky Cornish RuPaul's Drag Race Live Derrick Barry

Kennedy Davenport & Latrice Royale throw hilarious shade at Derrick Barry

Ivory Glaze

Ivory Glaze On Stealing The Show & *That* Moment On the Mainstage

Alexis Michelle

Alexis Michelle Responds to Haters, Reveals Her 'All Stars 8' Crushes

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/26

The 7 Worst 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lip Syncs of All Time

The 7 Worst 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lip Syncs of All Time

SheWired's Gay Woman of the Year for 2010 - VOTE!

SheWired's Gay Woman of the Year for 2010 - VOTE!

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio