Kennedy Davenport & Latrice Royale throw hilarious shade at Derrick Barry

There's nothing more enjoyable than drag queens reading each other down.

Kennedy Davenport and Latrice Royale are just two of the alums from RuPaul's Drag Race starring in the hilarious new spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked.

Fans get to see the dolls as they lip sync, serve iconic lewks, and get into plenty of shenanigans backstage at RuPaul's Drag Race Live in Las Vegas.

"My favorite part of being here is the camaraderie behind the scenes. It's everything for me. That's what I'm here for," Royale says.

"It is so real. What you see on the screen is literally what we do every single night. I ache every day. I think we all ache every day, but because we come in... all of that goes away," Davenport adds.

Now, this show wouldn't be true to Untucked if it didn't include plenty of shade. Don't fret, as these queens have no problem dragging each other... even at work!

"We get to talk sh**. We stayed up to the wee hours of the night talking sh**. It's going to be sickening," Davenport shares.

The pot stirrer of the group definitely belongs to Derrick Barry, as she loves infighting a little drama between the queens.

"She can't cook, but she can stir the pot... how about that? I live for it. You ain't real Derrick," Royale says.

"She wouldn't be herself if she didn't, but we love it! She does it with a smile and I live. It's good fun. It's good television and it definitely takes your mind away for a second. Flip on WOW Presents Plus and watch some good television," Davenport adds.

Catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked now on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the video below for the full backstage interview with Latrice Royale and Kennedy Davenport.