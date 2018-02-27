No One Cares If You're a 'Gold Star' Lesbian

The term is biphobic, it's cissexist, and it's misogynistic all in one.

Photo: Brooke Cagle

Gold Star. It’s the phrase that just won’t die. From queer media, to the queer women in our everyday lives, we hear it over, and over, and over again, despite the problematic nature of the term. Not only is it biphobic AND misogynistic as hell, but it makes it seem like there’s something better about having never-had-penis-in-vagina sex. Oh, and it’s cissexist, because it for sure does the penis = man thing.

Basically: UGH. Let’s just remove it from our vocabulary forever and ever.

We’re not the only ones who hate it.

i hate the concept of a "gold star" lesbian — bones || 17 (@bonesholtzmann) August 14, 2016

hey! did you know that nothing is more annoying than lesbian subcategories like lipstick and chapstick and gold star etc etc? now u know! — al ➶ (@plvpoe) August 13, 2016

someone: im a gold star lesbian

me, a gold star thespian: [breaks their leg] — ♡ francesca ♡ (@francescakxte) August 12, 2016

Some just think it’s really effing annoying.

just a reminder if you ever seriously use the phrase 'gold star lesbian' as a descriptor to be proud of I want nothing to do with you — FRANK THE SCAMMER (@opaIlynch) August 7, 2016

the term 'gold star lesbian' makes me die inside — Pretty Boy (@RydenHood) July 28, 2016

Some people think it’s not so bad.

Being a gold star lesbian is like being the main character in a horror movie who saw the ghost first and no one believes you — Sabrina Youngman (@kewl_beans05) August 14, 2016

While others remind us that it simply isn’t a requirement to be queer.

u don't have to be a gold star lesbian in order to identify as a lesbian — cay (@uhCayla) August 11, 2016

And that, at the end of the day, your sexual history isn’t anyone’s business.

I hate when people ask the "are you a gold star lesbian" question...that's so weird mind ya business. — n (@tragicmuIatto) August 2, 2016

On the bright side, some people are shifting the term in a way that’s actually pretty cool.

"gold star lesbian" now means a lesbian that's a good partner to a trans girl. that's just how it is, i don't make the rules — Joanna (@nature_gurrl) July 30, 2016

If you want to call yourself a Gold Star, we're not going to stop you. But don't get a superiority complex about it. It's not cool.