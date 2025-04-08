15 lesbian coming-of-age movies that will hit you right in the feels

Get in lesbian, we're watching movies!
Strand Releasing
There’s a reason there are so many coming-of-age films. They are a powerful time in our lives, raging hormones aside, it’s a time when we learn so much about the world, who we are, and how we fit into it. Including for many lesbians it's time when we discover we’re queer.
It's also a time of firsts. First loves, first heartbreaks, first impactful friendships, and first tastes of adulthood to come. It's a liminal space between who we were as children and who we will grow to be. It’s exciting, scary, and beautiful.
Which is to say it also makes for great fodder for excellent storytelling. Add to that a sapphic awakening and you’ve really got something special. So, with that in mind, here are 15 lesbian coming-of-age films that never cease to move us, entertain us, make us laugh, and yes, make us cry.
Alice Júnior
OUTPLAY
This Brazilian dramedy is an all too rare coming-of-age story following the journey of a sapphic trans young woman. In it, Alice is a 17-year-old trans-YouTuber whose life takes a turn when she has no choice but to leave her progressive city life behind, instead of a small rural town and Catholic high school. In addition to navigating the small-town prejudice she is also eager to experience her first kiss. It's sweet, funny, and moving, and features a trans actress (Anna Celestino Mota) in a trans role.
Where to watch: Kanopy
Backspot
XYZ FILMS
Out actress Devery Jacobs stars as Riley in this coming-of-age film set in the world of competitive cheerleading. Riley is an out and proud teen, with a girlfriend Amanda (Kudakwashe Rutendo), who both get the opportunity to join an elite cheerleading team. While this is Riley’s dream come true the pressure to perform and to achieve perfection comes with intense pressure and psychological cost. What makes this film stand out in the genre, aside from its stellar cast which also includes Rachel Evan Woods playing a lesbian coach, is that the source of the drama is never focused on Riley’s queer identity. Nor is she shamed for her queerness.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Booksmart
Annapurna Pictures
Not all coming-of-age stories have to be heartfelt or melodramatic, sometimes they can be just plain fun. Take, for example, this hilarious comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as Molly and Amy, respectively. The two are best friends who have done everything right. They have worked hard and gotten into the college of thier dreams, only to learn on the last day of school, and so have many of their counterparts, who, unlike them, did not sacrifice their social lives in pursuit of thier collegiate dreams. So the two make a vow to make up for lost time all in one epic night — and for Amy, that also means finally pursuing a lesbian crush.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
But I’m a Cheerleader
Lions's Gate Films
If any movie on this list is required lesbian viewing, let it be But I’m a Cheerleader. This satirical coming-of-age story takes place in a conversion camp — wait, stay with us here. Natasha Lyonne stars as Megan Bloomfield, the titular cheerleader, who finds herself in one despite her confusion after her conservative parents become convinced she is a lesbian. Turns out they were right, and Megan soon finds herself falling for another team in the program, the rebellious, proudly lesbian, Graham (Clea DuVall). This film is a true camp masterpiece that also co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Cathy Moriarty, and RuPaul Charles.
Where to watch: Plex
Crush
Hulu
While we’re on a roll with the feel-good lesbian coming-of-age stories, we would be remiss if we didn't include Crush on this list! The film which stars as queer actresses Rowan Blanchard as Paige Evans and Auli’i Cravalho as AJ Campos sees two girls finding love on the track field. Yep, that's a very gay sentence. But in all seriousness, this sweet rivalry, to friends, to lovers' story is exactly the sweet love story that we can never get enough of. It follows Paige, whose plan to join the track team to pursue her crush Gabriella (Isabella Ferrera) is interrupted by her feelings for AJ, who just so happens to be Gabriella’s twin sister. Lesbian chaos.
Where to watch: Hulu
Dating Amber
PRIME VIDEO
This ‘90s set Irish coming-of-age drama is all about the time-honored tradition of bearding. In it, Eddie (Fionn O'Shea) and Amber (Lola Petticrew) are both closeted teens who are very tired of the bullying so to hide more effectively and stop the rumors about their sexualities, they concoct a plan to pretend to be in a relationship. This poignant story is a reminder of the allyship we find in our community and how we take care of one another.
Where to watch: Tubi & Prime Video
Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls
Quiver
Erin’s Guide to Kissing Girls is a rare example of a coming-of-age story that isn't about coming out. When this film opens, Erin (Elliot Stocking) is already out. Instead, this film focuses on how when a new girl, Sydni (Rosali Annikie) joins thier class and becomes the object of Erin’s affection, these shifting dynamics take a toll on her friendship with bestie Liz (Jesyca Gu). If you’ve ever had a friend who goes ghost when they have a crush — or you're guilty of similar behavior — you'll connect with this sweet, funny, and relatable film.
Where to watch: Tubi
The Half of It
Netflix
This sapphic coming-of-age take on the Cyrano de Bergerac trope sees a young lesbian teen named Leah (Ellie Chu) secretly writing a love letter to her crush Alexxis (Aster Flores) but here’s the catch she’s doing it on behalf of a jock named Daniel, who also has feelings for the popular girl. As Leah helps Daniel pursue the girl of her dreams, she is forced to come to terms with her own identity and desires.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
Strand Releasing
Another classic that has stood the test of time, The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love follows the story of the unlikely but tender romance between working-class Randy (Laurel Holloman) and popular and wealthy Evie (Nicole Ari Parker). Despite thier differences, the two share an instant connection and chemistry which will put them against thier friends and families. While this is a setup for a heartbreak, instead this story celebrates queer love and ends on a joyful note.
Where to watch: Netflix
My First Summer
No Ordinary Films
This dreamy coming-of-age story starts with grief and ends with queer joy. In it, Claudia (Markella Kavenagh) finds herself left all alone after her mother takes her own life. However, when she meets Grace (Maiah Stewardson) the two begin developing a connection as the confident and adventurous girl befriends her. As they grow closer, that friendship morphs into a first love. Both theoretically and visually beautiful, this one will pull at your heartstrings.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
My Summer of Love
Focus Features
My Summer of Love shares a lot of DNA with My First Summer but has a darker edge. In it Mona (Natalie Press) is also grieving her mother when she connects with Tamsin (Emily Blunt), a wealthy, charismatic girl. The two grow close and begin to explore thier attraction to one another but throughout the summer, things between them take a turn into obsession and betrayal. Teen girls are complicated and not always kind, This film explores those dynamics that are sadly also a part of our coming of age.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Pariah
Focus Features
From filmmaker Dee Rees, this film follows the story of Alike (Adepero Oduye), a young closeted lesbian living two lives, one with her out and proud friend, and another at home with thier religious conservative mother. It's a struggle, a journey many young queer people have had to navigate, and this film represents that struggle with powerful emotional relevance and gentleness. That ultimately Alike chooses to follow her truth only adds to how impactful this film remains.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Princess Cyd
Wolfe Releasing
There is just something about lesbian discovery and summertime, and Princess Cyd is another example of a coming-of-age tale set during the warm and free-spirited season. In the film, Cyd spends the summer with her aunt Miranda, and while there, she meets and strikes up a romance with a barista named Katie (lesbian tale as old as time), and it proves to be a journey of self-discovery.
Where to watch: Tubi
Show Me Love
Strand Releasing
This sweet Swedish lesbian coming-of-age story sees two girls from different ends of the social structure in thier small town growing closer after a prank and kiss on a dare connects them. For Agnes (Rebecka Liljeberg), who has long had a crush on Elin (Alexandra Dahlström), this is a dream come true. However, for Elin, who is still struggling with her identity, it's a bit more complicated. But love wins out.
Where to watch: The Internet Archive
The Truth About Jane
Lifetime
This made-for-TV movie was a watershed film for lesbians of a certain age. It not only told the story of Jane’s (Ellen Muth) queer awakening when she falls for a classmate but the impact of her identity on her mother (Stockard Channing) and thier relationship. It remains unique for its focus on both women's experiences and the impact of coming out on the family.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video