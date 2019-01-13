7 Things That Bi Poly People Can Relate To

The idea of my partner fucking someone else turns me on; the idea of my partner going on vacation with someone else makes me jealous. We're all different, and what makes us jealous teaches us much about ourselves. In bi poly set-ups, sometimes, one gender may find that they feel threatened by metamours (your partner's partners) of their own gender. For instance, as a bisexual woman, I have had male partners become jealous of other male partners of mine but see my girlfriends as potential threesome partners (not cool). PRIDE editor Zachary Zane has also had one partner become more jealous over one gender than another. "There was a guy who was super jealous of any woman I liked. He had fear of what he called 'bisexual abandonment,' meaning that a guy was gonna leave him for a woman. That happened at his first relationship and he never got over it. The truth was, he was just insecure and needy. If the guy didn’t leave him for a woman, it would have been for another man," Zane says.

Beyond your partner's jealousy, you will experience some of your own. It's just part of the deal sometimes, unfortunately. So how do you deal? "In the beginning of [my current] relationship I would feel it," says Daniel Saynt, founder and chief conspirator of NSFW, a members-only sex and cannabis club in New York, who is both bi and poly. "I would get a little worried or think someone would make him happier than me or more satisfied. To counteract jealousy I actively try to practice compersion in my relationship. I think of the joy that my partner deserves to experience. I think of the joys he allows me to experience. It's a balancing act of emotions in which you experience pleasure by sharing in the pleasure of your partner. Similar to how you feel when a friend gets better after battling an illness, actively practicing compersion brings you happiness from the happiness of others. It's a great thing to practice because it leads to better empathy in your everyday life and a closer connection to those around you."