Dating

How Grindr's new 'Right Now' live feature enables even quicker hookups

Grindr launches “Right Now” live feed so you can thirst-post on the clock
Courtesy of Grindr

Grindr's new "Right Now" feature

The hookup app’s newest feature lets users broadcast what—and who—they’re looking for in real time. You’ve got one hour.

@andrewjstillman

Grindr has officially gone live.

The app’s newest feature, Right Now, is a scrollable feed where users can post photos and text for an hour at a time, letting nearby folks know exactly what they’re looking for right now.

Unlike the traditional grid view that sorts profiles by proximity, Right Now functions like a stripped-down, sexed-up version of Twitter. Posts disappear after an hour, but users can mark themselves as ready to host (yes, that kind of host) and make their intentions clear upfront.

Grindr says the idea came from user demand. “We built this intention-based feature based on feedback from our community,” said Chief Product Officer AJ Balance in a statement, “so they can connect with like-minded people without wasting time on mismatched expectations.”

The feature soft-launched in March, and thanks to overwhelming engagement, Grindr accelerated its global rollout.

For now, users will receive a few free sessions per week, depending on their location, with the option to purchase additional sessions. Accessing the feed is simple: it’s now embedded into the app via a new button on the main grid, the bottom nav bar, or the side drawer.

Right Now is part of a larger Grindr overhaul that includes AI-powered tools like A-List (a chat summarizer) and Wingman (an AI flirting assistant). It’s all part of the company’s plan to revamp its image, recover from a rocky IPO, and cash in on immediacy.

Call it “the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™,” as Grindr’s branding goes—but now it’s also your local live feed for horny dispatches.

Because when someone asks if you’re up, Grindr wants to make sure you answer fast.

grindr featuresgrindr right nowhook up culturehookupright nowsexgrindr
Andrew J. Stillman

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

