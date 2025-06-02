How Grindr's new 'Right Now' live feature enables even quicker hookups

Grindr has officially gone live.

The app’s newest feature, Right Now, is a scrollable feed where users can post photos and text for an hour at a time, letting nearby folks know exactly what they’re looking for right now.

Unlike the traditional grid view that sorts profiles by proximity, Right Now functions like a stripped-down, sexed-up version of Twitter. Posts disappear after an hour, but users can mark themselves as ready to host (yes, that kind of host) and make their intentions clear upfront.