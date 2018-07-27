Taylor Swift Got 'Curious' with Hayley Kiyoko at Last Night's Show

At last night's concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a very gay duet with Lesbian Jesus herself, Hayley Kiyoko.

The duo performed Kiyoko's sensual hit "Curious" in front of a screaming audience.

"UM @hayleykiyoko THAT WAS INSANE!!" Swift wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for coming to surprise the crowd tonight at @gillettestadium - THAT WAS SO MUCH FUN!!!! So stoked this was your first stadium performance, and you absolutely killed it."

Ya sex is cool, but have you ever cried on the floor for an hour straight because Taylor Swift sang Curious with Hayley Kiyoko — sydney rose [Arlington N1] (@DelicateLilSyd) July 27, 2018

Their performance comes months after Swift defended Kiyoko from her fans. When some music executives asked why all of Kiyoko's songs and videos were about women, she replied, "Um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal.”

Swifties (Taylor's fans) attacked Kiyoko for the comparison, but Swift stepped up in her defense. "We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has," Swift wrote in a Tumblr post. "It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests."