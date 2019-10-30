Backstage with K.Flay: Coming Out, Sexual Fluidity, & Writing Love Songs

Is K.Flay going to raid Area 51?

Backstage at the Austin City Limits music festival, PRIDE sat down with the Grammy-nominated rock/pop artist and after sharing her thoughts on if aliens are real, the "Bad Vibes" singer opened up about her coming out this past June. She posted a photo of her and her girlfriend, songwriter Miya Folick, cuddled up on Instagram with a sweet message.

"I love you @miyafolick," the caption reads. "Everything is bigger and better and brighter now. Thank you for taking good care of my heart. I’ll keep taking good care of yours too. Happy 1 year. And happy pride everyone."

After dating for a year, K.Flay says she shared her private life with her fans to add another shade of nuance to the many faces of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the importance of being honest with her fans and through her music.

"Fluiditism is a concept that is kind of tacitly understood within this next generation. It felt really important to talk about it. This relationship has been a big part of my life and I share all these other parts of my life, so I wanted to share that too."

K.Flay also spoke on the vulnerable experience of writing a love song for her girlfriend, if margaritas are smoothies, and what we can do as individuals to fight climate change.

"We need leadership," she said. "We need international consensus and action on investing in green technology, eliminating vehicles and modes of living that use fossil fuels in the way that they do now. As just one person, the most I can do is vote, educate, use my voice and get other people to vote. We need new people in government, we need new people who care about the future."

"The biggest thing we can do is get out in 2020, fight for voting rights, and exorcise our right to vote."

Watch PRIDE's interview with K.Flay below!