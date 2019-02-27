This 'break up with your boyfriend' Ariana Cover Is Next Level Gay

As entertaining as the twist ending to Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” was, it was also just enough of a hint at queer content to leave us wanting more.

While we can’t make Ari herself re-record her music video and give us the properly bisexual content we constantly deserve, fortunately we’ve got an alternative.

Bisexual singer Keara Graves took to YouTube to share her own, way gayer version of Ari’s song.

Keara’s version, which substitutes “boyfriend” for “girlfriend,” clearly draws most of its inspiration from Ariana’s video, with this one having Keara clearly pulling for the lady half of the couple from the very start.

This “break up with your boyfriend, i’m bored” cover isn’t the YouTuber’s first gayification of an Ariana song — she also tackled “thank u, next” when it first came out a couple months ago, and made a pretty gay version of “God is a woman”

As much as we definitely will always need more original LGBTQ content across all media, damn, let’s queer up all the existing stuff too. Thank u, next!