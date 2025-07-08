Joe Locke & Dylan Mulvaney spark more dating rumors by getting cozy at a Sabrina Carpenter show

After sparking rumors about whether or not they are actually dating, Heartstopper star Joe Locke and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney were seen looking awfully cozy at a Sabrina Carpenter concert.
Last week, fans were divided over whether a cheeky Instagram post of the pair posing together with the caption, “First couples shoot thank you for having us at camp koko,” and Locke commenting, “Hard launch” was in fact the besties hard launching their relationship.
While some people were skeptical and assumed it was a joke among friends, on July 5, Locke and Mulvaney got fans gossiping again when they were caught on camera cuddling up close, dancing together, and holding hands at Carpenter’s concert in London, England at BST Hyde Park, Just Jared reports.
This PDA heavy outing adds more fuel to the fire that there may be something more than just friendship going on between the two LGBTQ+ stars.
Not only did they playfully “hard launch” their relationship on Instagram, but they were also spotted together at Glastonbury, where they danced and sang along to Brandi Carlile and RAYE.
The pair has been friends for a while now. In February, they were photographed together at the Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Dinner and again at the 2025 Vanities Party, Locke appeared on Mulvaney’s The Dylan Hour podcast in March, and last year Mulvaney supported him at the Agatha All Along premiere.
Whether they’re dating or just friends, we love seeing two queer stars supporting each other!