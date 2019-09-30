Halsey Celebrates Turning 25 with Song Inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Pop songstress Halsey celebrated her birthday yesterday with the surprise release of a brand new track!

"Exactly 25 years ago to this moment I was born," she tweeted. "I wanted to celebrate today by sharing a new song called 'clementine'

and a cute lil video for it that i made with my brother Sevian. Enjoy :)"

The ballad of sorts seems to be inspired by the character played by Kate Winslett in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and features Halsey and her younger brother submarine and dancing through their feelings.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this summer, Halsey said she "basically built [her] whole personality off of Clementine. It was really exciting for me to see a woman on film who was proud and liberated in her own weirdness and in her own non-polite, non-political, non-conformative, inconvenient self."

Halsey's new album Manic is set for release on January 17th, 2020. Watch the video below: