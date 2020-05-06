Lady Gaga Just Announced the New Release Date for Her Album Chromatica

"The journey continues," she wrote on Instagram. "You can officially join me on #Chromatica."

"Earth is canceled," Lady Gaga tweeted in February. Little did she know how right she would be...

A certain pandemic may have changed everything around us, including the release of Gaga's sixth studio album, but paws up, little monsters! Chromatica is on the way—and sooner than you think!

Her first single "Stupid Love" debuted in February and the album was originally slated for a mid-April release but Gaga pushed it back to an unknown date to focus on coronavirus relief efforts. And fter raising over $128 million through her One World: Together At Home TV benefit, she's gearing up to take us to Chromatica once again.

"The journey continues," she wrote on Instagram with a brand new promotional image. "You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29."

New Lady Gaga music arrives within the month! Anyone else freaking out?

Back in April, Gaga also released the official tracklist after it leaked online and it looks like we're about to be treated with songs features from Elton John, "thank u next" singer Ariana Grande, and K-Pop sensation Blackpink.

The official tracklist:

1. "Chromatica I"

2. "Alice"

3. Stupid Love"

4. "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande)

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" (with Blackpink)

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine From Above" (with Elton John)

15. "1000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"

Perhaps one of the songs will be the next single ahead of the album release? Only time will tell...

In the meantime, we'll just have to stream "Stupid Love" on repeat.