Gaga's Leaked Chromatica Tracklist Includes an Ariana Grande Feature

Although the current state of the world forced the project to be delayed, it's no secret that Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica (her first in nearly four years) is one of the more highly-anticipated LPs in recent pop music history. Fans have been waiting for new, original, non-film-related material from the Oscar winner for a while now, and to add to the hype, the tracklist for the album has reportedly leaked—and it apparently features collaborations from some other pop royalty!

According to leaked photos from American retailer Target that are quickly making the rounds on Twitter, the 16-track album includes a song called "Rain On Me" featuring none other than the reigning princess of pop herself, Ariana Grande!

While the authenticity of the leaked tracklist from Target has yet to be confirmed, PRIDE reported on rumors of a Gaga x Ariana collab last month, so even though we have to take this news with a grain of salt, it still feels like this is one more step to their epic track becoming a reality!

Of course, the stans freaked the eff out!

K-Pop heavyweights BLACKPINK and out music icon Elton John are also reportedly included in the Chromatica lineup of songs.

While we wait for official confirmation that this epic tracklist is 100% legit, the most we can do now is listen to "Stupid Love" on repeat (like we've already been doing!).

Chromatica is set to be released sometime later this year.