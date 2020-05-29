Hayley Kiyoko Covered 'Mr. Brightside' for Pride & We're Gay Screaming

I'M COMING OUT OF MY CAGE AND I'VE BEEN DOING JUST FINE, GOTTA GOTTA BE DOWN BECAUSE I WANT IT ALL!!

Our Lesbian Jesus, Hayley Kiyoko, has blessed us again.

As a part of Amazon Music's Pride celebrations, the pop star covered arguably one of the best songs of all time: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers.

The taste! This level of excellence...we were not prepared.

"I was 13 years old when 'Mr. Brightside' was released," Kiyoko said in a statement about the track. "I remember really connecting to that feeling of sitting alone in my room, knowing that my crush was probably with some other guy and how it broke my heart. This song made me feel seen at a young age and gave me the strength to embrace who I was, to stay positive even though I was struggling to find that positivity in my own life at the time."

The track is a part of Amazon Music's PROUD Playlist relaunch. Later this month, Perfume Genius will unveil another original for the platform.

If you have Amazon Music, you can listen to the new track here.