Hayley Kiyoko just launched a swimwear collection and it's a total vibe

I had one goal the start of this summer: spend as much of it being very gay with my friends in a body of water as possible. I love swimming. I love swimwear! When shopping for a swimsuit I’m looking for two main things: I want something that is just as cute, sexy, and chic to hang out in on land as it is functional in the water. That’s the baseline. In great news for me and every other gay trying to get in the water, Hayley Kiyoko has launched a swimwear collection. Her collab, The Palm Dreams Collection, comes from brand Kitty and Vibe, which I have personally been a fan of for a very long time.

Forget about song of the summer, Hayley Kiyoko just dropped the swimsuit of the summer! Courtesy of Trevor Flores When evaluating my swimsuit choices, Kitty and Vibe has been at top of my list long before this excellent collaboration. They have super cute prints, while not as gay as Hayley Kiyoko were already a little fruity. The brand also boasts about the lengths it’s gone to to ensure a perfect fit, opting out of traditional measurement models for what they call The Kitty Size. All bikinis are made to fit based on your butt size, and every hip size has two different inseams. They already have some other. The brand is widely size inclusive, with bottoms ranging from an XS (23-25 in. waist) to 6X (53-55 in. waist). Taking their Fit Quiz also gives you a $20 coupon- which I did take and will be using on one of the Palm Dreams Collection suits.

Courtesy of Trevor Flores

Kitty and Vibe doesn’t have styles or patterns, they have vibes, and the Palm Dreams Collection has some really excellent ones. There’s even a playlist to help set the tone—if there’s one thing I love more than a good swimsuit, it’s an uber specific curated playlist. The collection offers four different vibes: the Topanga, the Laguna, the Agoura, and the Zuma. The Laguna and the Agoura are both tie-dye prints; the Laguna a blend of different indigo blue waves; and the Agoura a very lesbian looking sort of sunset. The Zuma is a solid neon lime with white contrast piping; and finally the Topanga, my personal favorite, is a bold multicolor tile pattern.

Courtesy of Trevor Flores

While it would be more than enough to be a hot, gay, size inclusive swimsuit with a playlist full of bops, that’s not even the best part. Kiyoko and Kitty and Vibe will be donating 10% of all sales this June from the Palm Dreams Collection to the Trevor Project, the nation’s No. 1 LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organization.