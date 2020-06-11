Soundtrack of Pride: ABISHA Fangirls Over Rihanna's Queerest Song

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.

Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride. With protests calling for justice for Black people who have died at the hands of police violence popping up all over the world, we're taking the time this week to celebrate a few of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ artists.

Singer-songwriter ABISHA uses her pen to tell stories about her own life as a gay woman growing up in London. She also tells us there's new music coming this summer. The alt-R&B singer walked us through the songs that give her life, track by track: