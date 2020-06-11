Soundtrack of Pride: ABISHA Fangirls Over Rihanna's Queerest Song

We all have those songs that are forever ingrained in our coming-of-age stories. Songs that gave us hope, played during our first kiss, made us feel fierce, or simply helped us understand ourselves a little bit better. This can be particularly true for LGBTQ+ artists.
Throughout the month of June, and only on PRIDE, LGBTQ+ artists are curating and sharing playlists that reflect their formative years—their Soundtracks of Pride. With protests calling for justice for Black people who have died at the hands of police violence popping up all over the world, we're taking the time this week to celebrate a few of our favorite Black LGBTQ+ artists.
Singer-songwriter ABISHA uses her pen to tell stories about her own life as a gay woman growing up in London. She also tells us there's new music coming this summer. The alt-R&B singer walked us through the songs that give her life, track by track:
"RENT is my ULTIMATE favorite film/music. I took singing lessons when I was about 13/14 and my singing teacher lent me the DVD so that I could learn one of the songs. Instead, I didn’t leave my bed for days, just watched it on repeat. As soon as it finished, I would put it right back on. It fascinated me in so many ways, and it covers so many important topics. Obviously it was also the first film I’d ever seen with 4 queer protagonists. By the way, I never gave that DVD back."
"This song has so many amazing memories attached to it for me. It was the soundtrack to my first time falling in love, and it reminds me of me and my friends having bbqs on the beach every evening in the summer, just dancing on the rocks until it was pitch black and stumbling home."
"Oh my god. I was in a music class at school when I first saw the 'Do It Like a Dude' music video. I remember watching it on repeat the entire lesson because I was obsessed. It was the first time I’d seen a current female artist be so ballsy (literally), from her lyrics to her dance moves to her makeup. This then spiraled into a very unhealthy obsession with Jessie J which lasted my through my teens."
