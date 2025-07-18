The Boulet Brothers react to being Emmy nominated for a second time (exclusive)

Whether it's mixing it up with Tina Burner over an infamous rainbow wig post, snatching points right from her other drag sisters in the most nervy and chaotic way, or simply keeping the girls on their toes with a bevy of effortless reads and reactions, she is reminding us exactly why she is one to watch and why she is the heavyweight champ of making stellar television. While it remains to be seen who will be crowned the Drag Race All Stars Winner this season, the true winners this time around are in reality the audience who are watching and getting their absolute lives.

PRIDE caught up with Mistress to talk about her many moments, so far, including her sparring match with Tina (which Ms. Burner has sense posted some receipts for ), the points heist with Jorgeous, and why she was “pink pussy pissed” in the first episode. We also dig a little deeper about why she isn't afraid to stir the pot, and where that comes from, and we ask what's the tea with that spicy moment she shared with Alexis Michelle at the premiere party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕 Mistress Isabelle Brooks 💕 (@mistressisabellebrooks) PRIDE: How are you feeling about your time on the show? Do you feel like it's giving what you thought it was going to give? Mistress Isabelle Brooks: I go into everything with no expectations, I think that's what always makes my run on Drag Race enjoyable for me. I’m a little bit shocked at how real I am. On the first episode when I saw how mad I was I didn't get to lip sync. I could tell I'm hot pussy pissed. I love it. I always tell people if I was not Mistress, I would be Mistress's number one fan, that bitch is fucking crazy. I want to talk about one of the nerviest moments I have seen in a very long time. The points heist. I assume you were maybe the architect behind this move, but is it hard to get Jorgeous on board? That is a move that only the HBIC could make — so I am the creator. However, I think people are giving me too much credit and thinking that I strategize. My strategy with anything competition-based is to have no strategy because I'm a very impulsive, in-the-moment person. I think that's what makes these things work, to the best of my abilities. People misread how I got there because people were thinking that I was only mad that I didn't get to lip sync the first week. That was true to some extent, but I wasn't only upset about that. I was thinking about moving on and moving forward, because the thing is, especially after my fight with Tina [Burner], I think the girls were already seeing the energy in the room shift, and they were thinking, Oh, we cannot fuck with this bitch like that. So I knew if I was gonna get these points, I had to snatch them myself. If you want it, you gotta go out and get it. From the very get-go, I’ve been very close with Jorgeous, We basically grew up together. Jorgeous knew whatever I said she was going to do because she knew I would not mislead her. She knows I will not lead her down the wrong path. So in the moment, I right away was like, 'Girl, give me the point.' I was shocked. She listened. If Jorgeous was smart, she would have also taken my point. She wouldn't have given me the point, because I would have put her over the edge. She could have given her point to someone else. If I was her, that's what I would have done. I would have done an even bigger switcheroo, but that's my little sister that I love. I told her I would make sure we made it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul's Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace) There was a moment — when Nicole Paige Brooks clocked — where you two kind of exchanged a look. What was the communication happening at that moment? Jorgeous' vocabulary is, [imitates Jorgeous's voice] 'Oh, my god, Mary.' So all you got to do is give that bitch a look because we are communicating telepathically. I gave her that look, of 'bitch, trust me', and trust me, she did. When I'm actually close with people, I can communicate just by looking at them. That's how you know I'm really friends with a bitch. If I can look at you and you know exactly what I'm thinking, then that's how I know we're locked in. Well, I will say Nicole looked like she was mad, mad at that moment. Was it tense? Honestly, I was so mad about not winning the first week that I did not give a fuck who I pissed off because we all know what we're here to do. I think the advantage I had in my group was everyone was trying so hard to be sweet and be friends. And I was like, 'Y'all not realizing we're here to play the game.’ I think I set the tone for the bracket... I shifted the energy. I don't regret anything I've done. I don't regret what I did. I was sad that I had to, like, remove Nicole and Kerri [Colby] from it. But honestly, I know some people might not believe it, my goal was not to fuck over Kerri. I really did mean the Texas Girl Alliance. I really enjoyed Kerri. I love Kerri as a competitor and as a friend, and if given the opportunity, I was going to give her a point later on down the line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕 Mistress Isabelle Brooks 💕 (@mistressisabellebrooks) Okay, that makes sense. I will say I feel like you get away with a lot. What is it about you that makes you able to slide through that way? I think a lot of people get mad at me because I do have nerve. But everything I do is correct. You never have to guess. You never have to guess how I feel. I'm going to tell you exactly how I feel, and everything I do is never with ill intent. I think I get away with it, because at the end of the day, I'm your favorite villain, but I'm also a good person, and I think I live my life, you know, I live my life as a good person. I'm nice to everyone. I do my thing. And you know, if someone gets hurt along the way, it's just, it's just a part of the game. We know what we're here to do. Do you feel like this part of your personality emerged with your drag? Or have you always kind of been someone to stir it up? I have always been a pot stirrer. People cannot take me seriously when I say this, but I like drama. I don't like being in drama. I like to be the person off to the side. I'm going to add my ingredients to the pot and I'll stir it up, but I'm never the one actually starting off the recipe. And I think that's why I get away with so much. Because there's a fine line to walk. You have gotten the nickname of “the instigator.” Do you wear that badge with pride? Or do you or do you decline? I'll wear the badge as long as it has some rhinestones on it. I definitely am the instigator. But it's because a big part of me being the instigator is so many bitches are so fake. Just say how you feel if you don't like someone, say how you feel. If you feel like they did you dirty, say how you feel. I never will fault someone for showing their feelings or saying how they feel, because I'm'a always do that. Just like the first week, baby y'all saw I was hot pussy pissed on that runway. I walked right out. I was over it. And [they asked] were you mad? Hell yeah, I was mad! When you are upfront about how you feel and what you're thinking, people have no choice but to respect you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕 Mistress Isabelle Brooks 💕 (@mistressisabellebrooks) I want to talk about your dynamic with Tina Burner as well, which was hilarious. Every moment with the two of you in the workroom is just like instantly iconic. I'm curious what you think about her dropping the receipts this week about DM gate. Tina thought she did her mic drop, but why all my fans were reading her? Girl, Tina is so silly, and I think that I also have to keep in mind Tina's more in Nicole Paige Brooks' age bracket. So I think we just have a little bit of a gap between us. I think Tina Burner is so funny and Tina actually was one of the ones who surprised me the most. I think Tina Burner is a really solid drag queen. With our fight, to me, it was a kiki and it was a joke, but to her, she was taking it very serious, which is why, when I posted the picture and I saw that she was upset before we were even on Drag Race together, I did DM her, and I was like, Hey, girl, hope, like we're fine like it was just a joke. She left me on read and she was in her feelings. But, you know, take it off Getty Images, baby. I can't help how you look. I am a person of taste and sophistication, so I watch "Mistress Mondays." So I did watch the premiere episode, and you and Alexis Michelle had a little bit of a moment at the premiere party. I'm curious when we can expect the hard launch? Oh my God! She is so funny because I am just getting to meet everyone in the Drag Race stratosphere because there's so many of us. When I met her, I felt the energy shift. I was like, this woman wants to have me like she is trying to fuck! The thing is, I'm scared. I've already dated one drag queen. I can't do another one. I can't open my body to that. My body's a temple. So, I'm gonna keep my distance, but I'm sending her my love. Maybe she'll be the one I slide in the DMS.