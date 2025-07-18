The Boulet Brothers react to being Emmy nominated for a second time (exclusive)

After debuting as a micro-budget drag competition show on the Hey Qween streaming service back in 2016, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has gotten bigger and better every season since, and the Emmy Awards have taken notice.
Dragula was nominated for two awards this year, alongside other reality TV shows like Dancing with the Stars, Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The series scored nominations for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program and Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program, marking the second consecutive year that the subversive horror drag competition has been nominated for an Emmy.
"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized by the Television Academy with these Emmy nominations. When we created The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, we set out to build a world that celebrated alternative queer artists and pushed the boundaries of what drag (and horror) could be on television,” The Boulet Brothers tell PRIDE. “To see that world embraced and acknowledged on this level is deeply meaningful to us. We’re grateful to our cast, crew, and the fans who have supported the show from the beginning, and we promise, the darkest days are still ahead.”
The groundbreaking horror-meets-drag competition series features a cast of drag queens and kings competing for $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a world tour, and the title of The World’s Next Drag Supermonster.
The nominations are the perfect accolade for a show dedicated to the filthy, sexy, and transgressive makeup and hair the drag monsters in the competition come up with, and that’s not even including the elaborate odes to old Hollywood monster movies that Dracmorda and Swanthula don every week.
Looking back at season six's incredible looks, there is no denying they deserve the nomination — and the win. Keep scrolling for some our favorites!
Season 666 kicked off with The Boulet Brothers wearing wild Madonna-style pointed bustiers in the premiere episode.
Guest judges Jennifer Tilly and Don Mancini — famous for starring in and creating the Chucky series — joined Dracmorda and Swanthula as guest judges for a week when the challenges revolved around killer dolls.
The brothers' hair for this episode was a perfect combination of Bram Stroker's Dracula and the Bride of Frankenstein. These wigs are what dreams, or rather, nightmares, are made of.
With nails and masks like these, it's no wonder they're being nominated for best makeup for the second year in a row.
The Boulets rocked these gothic chandelier-inspired gowns for a special Dungeons and Dragons inspired episode.
Dracmorda and Swanthula are always going to be that girl — and that bat. The competitors may be tasked each week with blowing the judges' faces off with their elaborate looks, but the brothers still bring the house down every week.
Congratulations to The Boulets for another year of drag excellence, and the recognition you deserve!