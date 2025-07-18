Gina Kirschenheiter reveals where she stands with Shannon Storms Beador & Katie Ginella

Gina Kirschenheiter knows her worth.
It's hard to believe that this reality star has officially hit seven seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County.
With the friendship dynamics in the OC constantly changing, Kirschenheiter finds herself in the middle of the drama as her feud with Katie Ginella intensifies throughout the season.
"I was very frustrated! She really hurt my friend. Emily [Simpson]'s my best friend and those are her kids. I felt a little bit responsible for it. I brought you in because I liked you. Why are you doing this? I can tell you, I'm not the problem," Kirschenheiter tells PRIDE.
Although Kirschenheiter isn't interested in rekindling a friendship with Ginella, she has completely turned a new leaf when it comes to her relationship with Shannon Storms Beador.
"Now that we're on such good ground and we're respectful of each other and we have a real relationship, I understand why now everyone finds her endearing. I never would have that I would have ever said that! I feel protective of her."
Despite her busy schedule filming RHOC, Kirschenheiter is also showing plenty of love to the LGBTQ+ community by hosting events with notable drag queens and gay adult performers.
"I can't get enough of it! I've been on a real Pride push. Drag is my love language! I've never met an unhappy drag queen. I landed in this weird niche of adult entertainers. I have no business being there and yet, those are my people!"
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Gina Kirschenheiter, check out the video at the top of the page.