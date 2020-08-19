Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Are FINALLY Performing 'Rain On Me' Together

Not even a pandemic can stop two of pop's most powerful queens from giving the gays everything they want!

Hands up to the sky, girls and gays. The moment many of us have been waiting for has finally arrived: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to perform their smash #1 single "Rain On Me" together live for the first time!

After The Chainsmokers fans ruined our chances at seeing the certified bop performed live earlier this month at a drive-thru drag concert (it's a long story and we don't wanna talk about it), pop's most powerful duo is finally getting the chance to take us all to the wonderful (and pink AF!) world of Chromatica. AND WE'RE SO EXCITED!!!

Both Ariana and MTV took to Twitter to make the official announcement...

...and of course, the stans went wild.

The ongoing, worldwide pandemic might have prevented Gaga & Ari from performing "Rain On Me" live until this point, but that's all in the past now, and our stan hearts are finally getting the blessings we deserve!

Gaga & Ari take us all to Chromatica when the VMAs airs Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.





In the meantime, stream "Rain On Me" for clear skin.