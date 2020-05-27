We Can't Stop Watching Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Weather Forecast

We'll gladly pay any amount of money to have the "Rain On Me" singers read us the weather/news every morning!

We're not sure what the heck is going on in this newly-released YouTube video of pop legends and collaborators Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande channeling their inner weather girls/news broadcasters, but we don't care. All we know is it's funny AF, and we want MORE.

Following the success of their mega-bop "Rain On Me," the two pop stars decided to join forces once again to share with viewers the weather forecast for Chromatica, Gaga's brand new world (and the title of her highly-anticipated, upcoming sixth studio album). Complete with matching Weather Channel umbrellas and indoor rain from hoses held by their friends, the two delivered a campy AF weather segment that makes me think the two could definitely have a future in the broadcast news biz if they ever decided to stop being ultra-successful, award-winning singer-songwriters. (I really hope that doesn't happen, though.)

"Are we thirsty or what?" Gaga asks Ari as fake rain continues to pour all over her.

"Oh, we are thirsty indeed!" Ariana replies. "And what the locals are now saying globally is, 'Rain On Me!'"

Stream "Rain On Me" for clear skin.