The Results Are In: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Is a BOP!

BRB, we'll be listening to the new single from the two pop queens on repeat for the rest of 2020...

So after a long, long, long, long wait, the highly-anticipated collaboration from Oscar winner Lady Gaga and pop princess Ariana Grande was finally released today, and, you guessed it, it's a BOP!!

The track is the latest single from Gaga's upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica, and after some unforeseen delays and the current pandemic, the upbeat, disco-inspired banger is exactly the kind of song the pop worlds needs right now to lift our collective spirits.

If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it," Gaga said on Twitter moments after "Rain On Me" was officially released into the world. "I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it."

"One time, I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did, who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did, and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. She immediately felt like a sister to me," her collaborator Ariana Grande said in her own series of tweets about getting to work with Gaga. "She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry! I hope this makes you all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. I love you @ladygaga, you stunning superwoman!"

*wipes tears*

We love seeing two of our faves come together and support each other, and so did the Twitterverse!

"Rain On Me" is available wherever you stream music. Listen to the track below!