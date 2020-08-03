The Chainsmokers Ruined Our Chances at a Surprise Lady Gaga Concert

A surprise performance of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's #1 hit song "Rain On Me" during a drive-in drag show was canceled on Friday—and we're blaming The Chainsmokers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the gay icons were slated for a surprise set during Voss Events’ Drive ’N Drag show at the Rose Bowl last Friday, which featured some of our favorite RuPaul's Drag Race queens, but the special appearance was canceled because of concerns over crowds ignoring social-distancing rules.

Their teams decided to pull the plug after The Chainsmokers' drive-in concert in the Hamptons made national headlines last week with videos showing fans out of their cars and crowded at the front of the stage without masks.

"Gaga really wanted to do it, but the Rose Bowl pulled the plug because of what happened in the Hamptons," an insider told Page Six. "They feared that once the crowd realized who it was, they would run toward the stage, not social distance, and they feared they’d lose their license."

The performance would've marked the first time Gaga or Grande performed "Rain On Me" publicly.

The drive-in show continued as normal with performances from Drag Race stars Asia O’Hara, Plastique Tiara, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Violet Chachki, but we will never forgive The Chainsmokers for this gay atrocity.