Little Mix Get Dragged-Up in New Video Thanks to Drag Race UK Queens

Tayce, A'Whora, and Bimini Bon Boulash teamed up with Little Mix and Saweetie for the "Confetti" music video!

It looks like British pop group Little Mix are giving the queens of Drag Race UK a run for their money!

In the brand-new music video for their latest single "Confetti," the pop threesome got an absolutely fabulous drag king makeover thanks to season 2 alumni Tayce, A'Whora, and Bimini Bon Boulash, and it's safe to say that we're totally obsessed with (and kinda swooning over) the results!

Not to be upstaged, the queens also took to social media to celebrate their "Confetti" cameos, alongside rapper and fellow Drag Race superfan Saweetie.

Watch Tayce, A’Whora, and Bimini Bon Boulash sashay with Little Mix and Saweetie in the "Confetti" music video below!