Rapper Saweetie Just Won Halloween With Her RuPaul Costume

Halloween is still a few days away, but we're already calling it!

Halloween might still be a few days away, but it looks like we have an early contender for best celeb costume via "ICY GRL" rapper Saweetie!

The "My Type" songstress took to social media to reveal her first Halloween 2020 costume where she paid tribute to TV's resident drag legend RuPaul!

And it was absolutely gag-worthy, to say the least!

"Where mama Ru at?!" she captioned the pic, recreating one of RuPaul's more recognizable Drag Race promo looks.

Of course, the Saweetie fandom instantly fell in love!

We know Mama Ru would definitely be proud!