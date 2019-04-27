#News

International Sorority Bans All Trans Women in 'Diversity Statement'

zeta phi beta

The statement limits membership to "cisgender women."

By Rachel Kiley
April 27 2019 4:15 PM EDT

An international sorority is under fire for explicitly barring transgender women from joining.

The Zeta Phi Beta International Executive Board issued a “diversity statement” earlier this year requiring that “an individual must be a cisgender woman” in order to pledge the sorority, according to a copy obtained by the Washington Blade.

Zeta Phi Beta has over 800 chapters and 100,000 members, and has been around since it was originally founded at Howard University in 1920.

On the sorority’s website, it says that the organization was founded by women who “believed that sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission for progressive organizations and failed to address fully the societal mores, ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the black community in particular.”

Particularly given Zeta Phi Beta’s positive foundation principles, a lot of people are upset by this new discriminatory policy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zeta Phi Beta has reportedly declined all media requests for comments so far.

