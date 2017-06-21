#Identities
Latest News
#Movies
12 Movies to Watch After You Come Out
June 21 2017 7:16 PM
#ComingOut
Jake Zyrus, Formerly Known as Charice, Comes Out as Transgender
June 21 2017 5:16 PM
#TV
Gay Belly Dancer Cody Ostrenga Rocks 'So You Think You Can Dance'
June 21 2017 4:59 PM
Yes, Drew Barrymore Makes a Cameo in SZA's New 'Drew Barrymore' Video
June 21 2017 2:47 PM
#GoingOut
The 7 Do's & Don'ts of Going Clubbing for the First Time
June 21 2017 2:41 PM
#Dating
24 Same-Sex Couples Who Don't Mind the Age Gap
June 21 2017 1:39 PM
#TV
All 33 Sex Scenes on 'Orange Is the New Black' Ranked!
June 21 2017 12:48 PM
#Disney
12 Disney Crushes We Still Can’t Get Over
June 21 2017 12:40 PM
#TV
This New 'Big Brother' Housemate Just Recently Came Out as Gay
June 20 2017 7:18 PM
#Geek
A Daddy Dating Simulator Is the Most Anticipated Game from This Year's E3
June 20 2017 6:23 PM
