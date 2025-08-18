Backpacking couple has the most lesbian honeymoon ever by hiking to see Pattie Gonia

One newlywed couple just celebrated with what really can only be described as the most lesbian honeymoon ever.

First, we have to back up a second. Drag queen Pattie Gonia has been on tour across the U.S. this year. If you have the misfortune of not being familiar with Pattie, she's a devoted environmental defender, previously profiled by Out Traveler for overlapping her loves of both drag and backpacking. A rare combination of loves — or so one might think.

Over the weekend, Pattie shared a video taken at one of her recent shows featuring a sapphic couple that clearly shares her passions.

"when i first saw these two in the crowd, i complimented them on their dedication to coming to my show in full hiking outfits and backpacks," she wrote on Instagram. "turns out they literally walked off the PCT (their honeymoon) and into our show. CONGRATULATIONS BABES!"