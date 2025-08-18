Backpacking couple has the most lesbian honeymoon ever by hiking to see Pattie Gonia

One newlywed couple just celebrated with what really can only be described as the most lesbian honeymoon ever.
First, we have to back up a second. Drag queen Pattie Gonia has been on tour across the U.S. this year. If you have the misfortune of not being familiar with Pattie, she's a devoted environmental defender, previously profiled by Out Traveler for overlapping her loves of both drag and backpacking. A rare combination of loves — or so one might think.
Over the weekend, Pattie shared a video taken at one of her recent shows featuring a sapphic couple that clearly shares her passions.
"when i first saw these two in the crowd, i complimented them on their dedication to coming to my show in full hiking outfits and backpacks," she wrote on Instagram. "turns out they literally walked off the PCT (their honeymoon) and into our show. CONGRATULATIONS BABES!"
The PCT (Pacific Crest Trail) is a daunting stretch of land from Mexico up to Canada, through the west coast of the U.S. At 2,653 miles long, it usually takes hikers four to six months to make it all the way across.
It didn't take long for commenters to identify these two newlyweds as Lara and Marta, seemingly the same Lara and Marta who got engaged on the PCT back in the summer of 2022. So it stands to reason that they would want to spend their honeymoon doing an activity they love in a place that means a lot to them — and everyone is obsessed with the fact that they made a detour to see Pattie in the process.
"I love when adventure gays find each other," @growlyth commented on the video.
"It’s gotta be the most lesbian thing ever to commit to a honeymoon hiking the PCT… and then for the detour to be to a drag show…and then for the drag show to be Pattie Gonia," wrote @shanielovesayes. "I’m done. I’m retiring. I’m not gay enough. Not worthy."
"They were born in Subarus," joked @lumberjane13.
Lara and Marta themselves ultimately chimed in from their shared private Instagram account, writing, "Ahhh best day ever, for sure the highlight of our honeymoon @pattiegonia !! Thank you for picking us up on stage and especially for hosting us in Bend. Cant wait to see you and all your followers at World Pride in Amsterdam next year."
"And yes true to the many comments, even we were surprised at just how lesbian this honeymoon was," they added.