OnlyFans star is going viral for having his mom rate the hot men he’s filmed with

OnlyFans star Tate Hoskins just made a TikTok video with two words we thought we'd never want to see paired together: “OnlyFans” and “mom.”
Hoskins released a video called “Mom rates my collabs,” where he showed his mom photos of men he’s filmed adult content with and asked her to rate their hotness on a scale of one to 10.
And yet, instead of he result being weird, they’re incredibly heartwarming.
First up is Seattle Dad. Hoskins shows his mom a pic of the bear with his shirt off and asks her opinion. “I think he is hot. I put him at eight. I love the hairy chest and I love the thick look,” she says to her son’s surprise.
“Like mother, like son,” Hoskins jokes.
Next, he shows his mom Noah Way Babe, who describes himself as a “trans twink.”
Mom rates him a nine and says, “Just love the facial features, the hair. He looks like an angel.”
When Hoskins points out to his mom that Noah is trans, he asks if his mom knows what that means. When she admits she doesn’t, Hoskins responds, “So Noah was assigned female at birth and later in life transitioned into who he really is, which is this beautiful angel of a human being.”
Instead of some of the anti-trans rhetoric you might expect to hear considering Hoskins went viral in 2022 for telling the story of his mom taking him to church for an exorcism after she found out he’s gay, she responds, “Oh my god, he is so good looking. Daggone.”
Clearly, things have changed.
Last, Hoskins shows his mom a photo of another OF model he collabed with, named Jax. “Oh my god, he is a 10. Let me get these glasses a little closer,” she quickly reacted.
“He is sexy. I dated a guy just like that. Looked just like him in high school. And he was an ass,” she continued.
Hoskins ends by asking his mom what she thinks about his career as an adult film star, and her response is the sweetest thing you’ll hear all day.
“I think that it’s awesome that you’ve done this because how you used to look at yourself and think that you are ugly, that nobody wanted you,” she explained. “And now, since people have told you how beautiful and how great you are, I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better career. You’re living the life.”