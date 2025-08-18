OnlyFans star is going viral for having his mom rate the hot men he’s filmed with

While chatting with Willem-Alexander and Máxima, Trump thanks them for their hospitality, and the queen turns away and looks like she is doing a spot-on impression of the way Trump’s mouth looks when he talks.

The moment happened while Trump was standing between King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, when he gave thumbs-up to the cameras and told photographers, "That's the picture we want!” He thanks the royals for their hospitality, and the queen turns away and looks like she is doing a spot-on impression of the way Trump’s mouth looks when he talks before turning back to the press.

Trump may have been completely unaware of being made fun of, but luckily for those needing a little catharsis in their life, the moment was caught on tape and spread like wildfire on social media, where he was soundly roasted. But who is this queen who roasted Trump with just a facial expression?





Who is Queen Máxima? Máxima Zorreguieta was born in Argentina on May 17, 1971, and grew up in Buenos Aires. She met the future King of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander, in 1999 at the Seville Spring Fair in Seville, Spain, and rumor has it she didn’t know he was a prince. She officially became a Dutch citizen in 2001, and the two married in 2002. When her husband succeeded Queen Beatrix to the throne in 2013, he became His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, and she officially became Queen Máxima. The pair share three children: Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane.

As queen, she supports her husband in his duties as head of state, represents the royal family at official events within the Netherlands and abroad, and is also a member of the Council of State. She is known for her fashion sense and modern woman, who worked at the Universidad Católica Argentina and later the Deutsche Bank in New York .

Why to the gays love her? One of her first official appearances once she became queen was a two-day gay conference in The Hague, making her the first European royal to attend an LGBTQ+ conference . In 2022, she toured San Francisco’s Castro District , where she went all the way from the GLBT Historical Society to the historic Castro Theatre to the iconic Twin Peaks Tavern. The Netherlands is also years ahead of other countries when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. It became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage, and in 2021, the Dutch parliament ruled that there are no constitutional rules against members of the royal family having same-sex weddings and keeping their throne, a decision that both Máxima and the king supported.

Who else has made fun of trump on the world stage This isn’t the first time Trump has been made fun of by world leaders who don’t seem to take him very seriously. It’s not even the first time he’s been mocked at a NATO summit. In 2018, Trump spoke at the U.N. General Assembly , where he boasted that the American economy was “booming like never before,” which was met with laughter from the heads of state and delegates in the audience. Trump tried to later claim he was joking, but first responded, “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.” At a NATO summit in 2019, a conversation between Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron was caught on tape, where Trudeau said, “He was late because he takes a 40-minute news conference at the top.” While the men didn’t refer to Trump by name, Trudeau later confirmed that they were talking about him, as reported by the New York Times. And at a press conference in the Oval Office in May, when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was visiting, Trump was asked about accepting an airplane from Qatar. Trump got angry at the reporter asking the question, and Ramphosa interrupted him to quip, "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you."

How did the internet react to the viral moment As soon as footage of the queen’s mockery of Trump hit the internet, people across social media joined in and started dunking on him, too. "You have to watch how Queen Máxima of the Netherlands mocks Trump's speaking right in front of him. Pure gold,” someone wrote on X, while another person quipped, ”Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is my favorite person on the internet today!"

In the midst of Trump ordering ICE to round up and deport immigrants, and unprecedented attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, watching a respected leader comically mimic Trump is just what the doctor ordered. Keep scrolling to see the funniest reaction to a real queen reading Trump for filth!

"OMG, QUEEN MAXIMA! Look at her mocking Trump!

"Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is my favorite person on the internet today!"

"You have to watch how Queen Máxima of the Netherlands mocks Trump's speaking right in front of him. Pure gold."

