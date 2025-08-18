Bruno Alcantara is building an empire!
Yes, many fans know and love him for serving plenty of body as the lead member of The Pit Crew on RuPaul's Drag Race, but he's continuing to explore new business ventures that are proving to be very successful.
After hosting two sensual new shows on WOW Presents Plus, the hunk teamed up with photographer Brandon Jameson to capture Alcantara's signature smile and gorgeous body as he strips off a wet dress shirt and white crop top.
"We played around the idea of 'the business of being Bruno,' where the smile is the marketing, the body is a product, and the personality is the hook that keeps the audience engaged. We wanted to capture the essence of a brand built out of charm, confidence, and hard work that started just as eye candy. Now, between TV, social media, and live events, I get to be my own CEO," Alcantara tells PRIDE.
Check out the steamy pictures for yourself below, and don't forget to follow Bruno Alcantara on Instagram here.
Bruno Alcantara stuns in new photoshoot.
Brandon Jameson
Alcantara is working harder than ever on himself inside and out, which is reflected beautifully in these new shots by photographer Brandon Jameson.
"I believe that the better you feel with yourself, the better you look. Life is delicious! It becomes better and better as you accept and embrace all that you are," Alcantara says.
The Drag Race model is encouraging anyone in the LGBTQ+ community to stay strong during these challenging times.
"Don’t let fear hold you back! Show up fully imperfect, and start having more fun. No one is coming to save you. You show up and do it for yourself! It’ not about being perfect. It’s about making the best of it."
Although many fans are used to just enjoying Alcantara's perfect body, the TV host wants people to see him for what he's truly worth and that he's much more than just a pretty face.
"I'm ready for business. I feel more powerful, self-aware, and I do things with more intention and purpose that changes everything. In an industry where every appearance matters, where presence is currency, and we all want to be unforgettable, I feel very happy with what I am building."
The star also had to show off his million dollar smile as he embraces his best era yet.
In typical Alcantara fashion, the model knows how to serve face and body.
It wouldn't be a perfect photoshoot starring Alcantara without a little tease.
The gorgeous reality star was quick to lose the dress shirt and tie to rock a crop top tank and a tight pair of underwear.
Alcantara is ready for his close-up.
There really isn't a pose that this handsome stud can't hit.
Alcantara means business. Follow him on Instagram here and don't forget to binge Happy Endings with Bruno now on WOW Presents Plus.