X @antoniovenomous; CardiB/YouTube; Gramercy Pictures Scissoring is forever on our minds and is frequently debated by lesbians everywhere. Whether you believe that the legendary sex act is actually a thing or not, you can’t deny the power it holds over everyone’s imagination. Regardless of whether you’re a huge fan of the much-talked-about sex position or think it’s something that only belongs in lesbian porn aimed at straight men, it seems like it will forever remain in the zeitgeist. From explicitly queer TV shows like Orange is the New Black to Katy Perry scissoring on stage at the VMAs, there have been key moments that have kept scissoring front and center in our collective memories. So let’s take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the most memorable pop culture moments in scissoring history!

1. 'Blue is the Warmest Color' Courtesy of Sundance Selects In Blue is the Warmest Color main character Adèle scissors the blue-haired Emma, in a scene that has become controversial because of the many lesbians who argue that scissoring is the domain of straight porn and not something real lesbians actually do. But y'all saw it tho, right? 🔥

2. Katy Perry scissoring on stage At this year's VMAs, Katy Perry performed “I’m His He’s Mine” with queer rapper Doechii that got so steamy the two scissored each other as part of the performance.

3. Bound Courtesy of Gramercy Pictures The sex scenes in the erotic thriller Bound are sexy, super horny, and full of undeniable chemistry between Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon. The accuracy of the lesbian sex scenes — which include scissoring and Tilly giving Gershon’s character a hand job — is thanks to the contribution of consultant Susie Bright.

4. Santana and Brittany on 'Glee' While making out with Brittany on an episode of Glee, Santana casually mentions that it’s a “nice break from all that scissoring.”

5. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Screenshot via CardiB/YouTube Last year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collabed on the song “Bongos,” and the sexy music video features the two singers scissoring while wearing revealing red swimsuits — it’s hot!

6. 'Real Housewives' gives a scissoring demo During a conversation about whether the women on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would ever date a woman, Kyle Richards — who was making headlines at the time because of a rumored relationship with a female country singer Morgan Wade — demonstrated how to scissor with co-star Dorit Kemsley. "When I was in Cabo with my friends a question came up about scissoring," Kyle said to the group who looked confused about what the term meant, "Here Dorit, should we show them?"

7. Renee Rap performs in front of giant scissors @pressedpapershop need her on coachella main stage with a full pair of scissors stat @reneé @coachella #reneerapp #coachella #talktoomuchreneerapp In case you missed Coachella this year, Reneé Rapp quite possibly had the dyk-iest set ever when she was introduced by creator of The L Word star Ilene Chaiken and stars Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, and Jennifer Beals before dancing with girlfriend Towa Bird in front a giant pair of interlocking scissors. Could it get any more Sapphic than that?

8. 'The Handmaiden' Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures The Handmaiden, an adaptation of Sarah Water’s novel Fingersmith, has enough twists and turns to keep you guessing through the entire runtime, but it’s the sex scene between the two main female characters — which includes frantic, bell-ringing scissoring — that will likely stick in your mind until the end of time.

9. Unsimulated scissoring on 'The Real L Word' Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Advocate While every moment in pop culture history so far has featured simulated scissoring or people talking about it, but The Real L Word went all the way. In one episode of the reality TV show, Kelsey and Romi scissor on camera in an unstimulated sex scene that stirred up some controversy. “I think it got a lot of attention because it had never been shown before,” Kelsey told Autostraddle back in 2011. “It’s something that is very natural. In my opinion it’s not raunchy at all. It something that– you know, its making love. And people will always criticize stuff that isn’t familiar to them or something that‘s not fully accepted. And that’s why I’m glad that I did it because its out there and it needs to be accepted.

10. Gay pop group the Scissor Sisters Pop group the Scissor Sisters, who started their career in the gay nightlife scene in New York, named their grammy-nominated band after the much-talked about lesbian sex act.

11. 'Book Smart' Courtesy of Annapurna Pictures In the Olivia Wilde-directed raunchy teen comedy Book Smart, Molly and Amy beat the merits of scissoring, much like every lesbian friend group ever. "Do you know how many girls are gonna be swimming in your vagina next year?" Molly asks Amy. "Every time I come to visit you, you're going to be scissoring a different girl." Amy responds, "Dude, scissoring is not a thing." "Don't knock it until you try it," Molly says. That seems like a good life lesson.

12. Anthony Bowens scissors a granny Out wrestler Anthony Bowen’s signature catchphrase “Scissor me Daddy Ass” went from dirty to adorable when he stops to say hi to a “granny” from the crowd and proceeds to scissor her... fingers that is!

13. Did a Nickelodeon show reference scissoring? Courtesy of Nickelodeon On the Nickelodeon show Victorious, Jade talked about how her favorite film is a horror movie called The Scissoring. Scissors featured in the movie, but we know what they were trying to do. I mean, c’mon!

14. 'Orange is the New Black' Courtesy of Netflix During an especially graphic sex scene on Netflix's iconic show, Orange is the New Black, Poussey has to give up on a sex act that just isn't working out, telling her girlfriend, "I told you scissoring wasn't a thing."

15. The time Elliot Page talked about scissoring on 'SNL' Elliot Page starred in a Saturday Night Live skit back in 2008 where Page’s character excitedly recounts an experience at a Melissa Etheridge concert and says the iconic line, “Why can’t I just hug a woman with my legs in friendship?”