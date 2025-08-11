Marita, Britney, AJ, Magan, and Dayna model TomboyX

Sara Seryani

Is the cast of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two still living rent-free in your head? Well, their collab with TomboyX isn’t going to help with that. But it will make your day a whole lot cheekier.

The campaign reunites several fan favorites from season two’s cast including Marita Prodger, Ashley J, Mel, Magan Mourad, Dayna Mathews, AJ , and Britney Thompson . The collab between the cast of the hit series and the gender-inclusive apparel brand is all about celebrating queer style, friendship, and visibility. And, of course, love.

While the cast are all in TomboyX, they selected garments that reflected their own personal styles and spirits.

“I’ve spent so much of my life trying to fit into boxes other people built for me. Now, I’m building my own — except mine are lined with comfort, self-love, and a little bit of glitter. TomboyX gives me the freedom to be unapologetically me in every stitch,” Marita Prodger explained in the press release.

“This campaign is about more than clothes; it’s about visibility, solidarity, and joy,” added Magan Mourad. “The show on Netflix may have ended, but queer people are so much more than the drama you see on a series. We wanted to show that our stories, our friendships, and our community keep growing long after the cameras stop rolling.”

Sapphic folks have long enjoyed the look and feel of TomboyX, and this collab just seemed like a natural fit. Keep scrolling for a peek at the cast’s TomboyX fits and to see how much fun they had on set!