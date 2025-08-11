Skip to content
Meet James Longman — the handsome gay TV anchor on ABC

The host is opening up on his incredible love life and dream job.

James Longman for ABC News.play icon

James Longman for ABC News.

ABC News/Heidi Gutman
By Ricky CornishAugust 11 2025 / 5:24 PM
Write this down!

James Longman serves as the Chief International Correspondent for ABC News and he's now tackling hosting responsibilities on the new Disney+ series What You Need to Know.

"People are under siege from information from all sides. Often, it feels like there's just so much out there, so what we're trying to do is curate it in under 10 minutes so every morning you can get up to speed with exactly what you need to know," Longman tells PRIDE.

Longman is bringing more crucial LGBTQ+ representation to mainstream news media. The TV host proudly shows off his loving relationship with his husband, Alex Brannan, despite political unrest for the queer community across the globe.

"Most countries in the world, it is illegal or very difficult to be gay culturally or legally. It feels good to know that there are kids out there watching who are having a difficult time with it, who think to themselves, well maybe life life might not be so difficult."

The broadcaster hopes to inspire up-and-coming gay journalists who may be a bit intimidated by anti-LGBTQ+ legislation ramping up around the world.

"I can be in a foreign country where it's not okay to be gay and I will just play along with questions about whether or not I'm married to a woman or if I'm planning to have children anytime soon. It doesn't affect me in any way. It doesn't mean that I can't live the life that I want to live in my own home and online."

What You Need to Know is streaming now on Disney+. To see the full interview with James Longman, check out the video at the top of the page.

