23 brutally funny 'Hands Off' protest signs that prove the resistance is alive & hilarious

Over the weekend, millions of Americans hit the streets and came together to raise their voices in protest of Donald Trump’s presidency. The “Hands Off” protests were organized by a nationwide coalition of more than 150 groups ranging from LGBTQ+ advocates to labor unions, women's rights groups and civil rights organizations. All told, there were more than 1,200 Hands Off rallies with protests happening in all 50 states, as well as events in various countries including Austria, France, Germany, Mexico, The Netherlands, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.
Since President Trump’s reelection, there has been a building groundswell of protests against his various plans and policies, from gutting the federal work force and funding, to immigration raids which have seen legal residents being shuffled off to detainment facilities and prisons, to the appointment of an unelected billionaire, Elon Musk, infiltrating the nation’s private data, or utterly bungling our national security. This massive demonstration proves that the resistance is not slowing or backing down.
While the protests were peaceful, with no reported arrests, when it came to the signs at the events, well, the artists chose violence — and a level of pettiness that just warms our hearts and offers a chance to have a much needed schadenfreude-fueled laugh.
From angry penguins taking to the streets, to a brutal sofa-related call back, Elon Musk getting murdered by words, or a Severance fan telling to Trump to “devour feculence,” here are the funniest, cleverest, and pettiest signs from the weekend that prove the resistance is not only alive and well — it’s hilarious.
"If Kamala was president we would all be at brunch."
"We're all the couch now."
"Wisconsin hates Elon so much it could be one of his kids."
"Dear Trump: Devour feculence."
"Girl, hold my earrings."
"But it was the Gulf of Mexico at birth!"
"Grab him by the Teslacles."
"They just are cute penguins!"
"One if by land, two if by sea... WTF?!* Hegseth just texted me?!?"
"I was accidentally added to this protest by a signal group chat."
"Bad DOGE! Someone call Kristi Noem."
"Honk if you never drunk texted war plans."
"Leaks. Like Watergate but with morons."
"I'm so angryI stitched this just so I could stab something 3,000 times."
"This is my resisting bitch face."
"I like my horchata warm because f*** ICE!"
"Elon can oligargle deez nuts."
"Not normally a sign by but geez."
"We coulda ha a bad b****."
"We shall overcomb."