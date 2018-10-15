Bachelor Contestants Who Declared Love for Each Other Are Now Dating

Two female contestants on Vietnam's iteration of The Bachelor shocked the world last month when they stopped a rose ceremony to declare their feelings for one another.

When she didn't receive a rose, Minh Thu addressed the bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, with tears in her eyes.

"I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else." Thu walked up to Truc Nhu, who had already been given a rose, and begged her to come home with her instead.

Nhu gave Trung's rose back to him. "I’m sorry," she said. "I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time."

While the two originally left the rose ceremony together, Trung caught up with them backstage and convinced Nhu to stay in the competition to explore their connection a bit further. Much to the disappointment of LGBTQ fans, Nhu re-accepted the rose and returned to the show.

But since the show ended, Nhu and Thu have reportedly started dating!

Remember the Vietnamese woman on The Bachelor who confessed her love to another contestant? THEY'RE TOGETHER NOW. Truc Nhu stayed on to figure out her feelings and make sure it wasn't a fleeting thing, and then asked to leave the show because "I've found what I'm looking for" pic.twitter.com/D2EyrO0m56 — KANG JIN HWA STAN ACCOUNT DURING YOUTH OLYMPICS (@HamsickAndBrush) October 12, 2018

Two episodes after Thu left, Nhu asked to leave the show because "she already found what she was looking for and it’s waiting for her at home."

Faith in humanity is restored!

"They left the show and have been together since," The Bachelor executive producer Anh Tran told NextShark. "We delivered on our promise that two people would find love."

Producer Anh-Thu Nguyen commended the romance as a groundbreaking moment in reality television. "As both a queer Vietnamese-American woman and as someone involved in the show who witnessed this first hand, this was a moving and powerful moment showcasing that love is love."

"Especially in the context of Vietnamese culture, where family and saving face can often be prioritized over all else, including love, the fact these women made this declaration during the rose ceremony in front of everyone is even more awe-inspiring. It’s been a proud experience to see our clip resonate around the world and become an unexpected platform for discussing LGBTQI+ issues in Vietnam on a global scale."

Glad someone was able to find love on one of these shows! Congrats Minh and Truc!