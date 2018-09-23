Bachelor Star Stops Rose Ceremony, Declares Her Love for Another Woman

In a dramatic twist on Vietnam's version of The Bachelor, a female contestant professed her love, not for the Bachelor, but for another female contestant!

After not receiving a rose, Minh Thu began to break down. “I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else...”

She slowly walked over to contestant Truc Nhu, who already had been given a rose by the bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung. Minh Thu hugged her tightly and tearfully asked her to come home with her instead.

As the other contestants begin to cry, Truc Nhu walks up to Nguyen Quoc Trung and gives him his rose back.

“I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you," Truc Nhu tells him. "Because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time.”

According to Next Shark, this is the first time a contestant tried to convince another to run off into the sunset with them instead of The Bachelor. However, Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon started a relationship after they met on Bachelor Australia.

So a woman contestant on Vietnam’s The Bachelor confessed her love for another woman !!!! Bitch im rlly screaming and crying rn...this is what America’s The Bachelor wishes it could be pic.twitter.com/7iXShcytsw — (@babyvietcong) September 22, 2018

That happy ending didn't last long though, because after talking again with Nguyen Quoc Trung backstage, Truc Nhu reportedly decided to re-accept the rose and return to the show.

This was a groundbreaking moment for the aggressively heteronormative franchise, but hopefully we can get some more satisfying same-sex romances with the UK's upcoming bisexual dating reality show The Bi Life, premiering October 25th on E! Online UK.