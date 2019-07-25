Netflix's Kung-Fu Series Wu Assassins Features a Same-Gender Romance

Kung Fu meets sci-fi meets Asian street food meets lesbian love in Netflix's newest show Wu Assassins!

The series "follows Kai Jin (Iko Uwais), a young Chinatown chef in present-day San Francisco as he becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the "Wu Xing." After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin (Mark Dacascos), using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern-day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world."

One of those five criminals just so happens to be Kai Jin's own father...

Not only is that description insanely badass, but at 1:15 in the trailer, two of the leading ladies lean in for a steamy kiss! Looks like Christine (Katheryn Winnick) is getting a same-gender romance!

You know we'll be watching!

Wu Assassins premieres August 8 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below!