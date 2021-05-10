Mj Rodriguez to Star in New Comedy Series With Maya Rudolph

Pose might be ending but another door has opened for the star!

FX's beloved LGBTQ+ series Pose might be coming to an end, but star Mj Rodriguez already has another gig lined up, this time a comedy series.

Created by Parks and Recreation writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, Rodriguez will star in the Apple TV series alongside Maya Rudolph.

According to Variety, the series "follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly."

Loot is the working title for the series. Apple ordered the series in March and it is expected to enter production soon.