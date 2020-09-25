Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Just Called Off Their Engagement

After two months of being engaged and six months of dating, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have decided to part ways.

According to a report from People, the breakup between 28-year-old queer pop icon and the 29-year-old soap actor was a difficult decision to make, but one that needed to be made so that the two could focus on their individual careers.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," an unnamed source close to the situation told the celebrity gossip magazine. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The "Cool for the Summer" singer, who came out in 2017 as dating both men and women, surprised the world back in July when she and Max announced their engagement on social media.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner,' something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," Demi wrote in an Instagram post, breaking the news of her engagement to Ehrich.

She continued:

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," The Young and the Restless star wrote in his own Insta post about his love for Demi. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am, forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby."

The news of Demi and Max's breakup comes on the heels of some controversy surrounding years-old, disparaging tweets by Max where he apparently compared Demi to friend and fellow pop star Selena Gomez.

Responding to the tweet situation, Demi claimed Max's old tweets were fake.

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," she wrote in an Insta post about the controversy. "If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU. Don't y'all have more important s**t to write about in 2020???"