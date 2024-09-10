Chappell Roan reveals the A-list celebs who blew up her DMs after she demanded boundaries

Last month Chappell Roan dared to set a boundary. At least that was the feeling of much of the fandom when she posted about her need for fans to pull back on the “harassment” and “ crazy type of behavior” she had begun experiencing.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said in a TikTok video . “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, or the career field I’ve chosen, that does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. That doesn’t mean that I like it.”

While many fans understood and even applauded the singer’s demand for privacy, many more felt offended — proving the singer’s point. But it wasn't just the stans who heard the message, there were plenty of celebs who could relate to what the Midwest Princess was saying.