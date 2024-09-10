Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Chappell Roan reveals the A-list celebs who blew up her DMs after she demanded boundaries

Chappell Roan
Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The ‘Good Luck Babe’ singer revealed which celebs contacted her after she spoke up about "crazy" fan interactions.

rachiepants

Last monthChappell Roan dared to set a boundary. At least that was the feeling of much of the fandom when she posted about her need for fans to pull back on the “harassment” and “ crazy type of behavior” she had begun experiencing.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said in aTikTok video. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, or the career field I’ve chosen, that does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. That doesn’t mean that I like it.”

While many fans understood and even applauded the singer’s demand for privacy, many more felt offended — proving the singer’s point. But it wasn't just the stans who heard the message, there were plenty of celebs who could relate to what the Midwest Princess was saying.

Today Roan’sRolling Stone cover story dropped, and she revealed that her DMs were flooded with supportive comments.

“Charli XCX was one of the first to do so, even during her big Brat summer.

Billie Eilish has been keeping tabs on Roan and says ‘Good Luck, Babe!; is her favorite song of the year (even if Roan forgets to text her back).”

After that, the messages kept coming. Hayley Williams, who Roan said is “is the strongest bitch ever,” reached out with an offer to chat any time the singer needed that support.

Lady Gaga passed on her phone number with the offer to talk.

Lorde reached out with practical advice about traveling more incognito in airports.

She also has since hung out with boygenius members Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers the latter of whom reportedly agreed that the fandom has “become increasingly ‘abusive and violent.’”

She attended a dinner hosted by Muna, and Miley Cyrus (of course) invited the singer to a party.

Even Kay Perry reached out and helpfully suggested that Roan avoid reading the comments.

It's perhaps Sabrina Carpenter, who has also absolutely blown up over the summer who can most relate to Roan’s meteoric rise, and the impacts of sudden fame. Roan revealed that the “Espresso” singer had also contacted her with the desire to sympathize. “We’re both going through something so fucking hard … she just feels like everything is flying, and she’s just barely hanging on,” Roan shared.

Roan explained why she decided to open up about all the people who have reached out, and it's not to brag about her contacts list (though it is impressive). “I’m not trying to name-drop,” she said. “I’m trying to tell you there are girls who are good people, who are helping other girls out. I’m name-dropping them because people just need to know that people are good people.”

The reality is that while fame comes with incredible power and pleasure, there is a cost to it, particularly if it seemingly comes overnight. It's beautiful to know that Roan is not alone and gratifying to hear her feelings have been validated by the people who best know how she feels.

We stan.

Read Roan’s full interview on Rolling Stone now.

Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit
Travel

20 nude beaches every gay man should visit

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio