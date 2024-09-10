Chappell Roan reveals the A-list celebs who blew up her DMs after she demanded boundaries

Last monthChappell Roan dared to set a boundary. At least that was the feeling of much of the fandom when she posted about her need for fans to pull back on the “harassment” and “ crazy type of behavior” she had begun experiencing.
“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said in aTikTok video. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, or the career field I’ve chosen, that does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. That doesn’t mean that I like it.”
While many fans understood and even applauded the singer’s demand for privacy, many more felt offended — proving the singer’s point. But it wasn't just the stans who heard the message, there were plenty of celebs who could relate to what the Midwest Princess was saying.
Today Roan’sRolling Stone cover story dropped, and she revealed that her DMs were flooded with supportive comments.
“Charli XCX was one of the first to do so, even during her big Brat summer.
Billie Eilish has been keeping tabs on Roan and says ‘Good Luck, Babe!; is her favorite song of the year (even if Roan forgets to text her back).”
After that, the messages kept coming. Hayley Williams, who Roan said is “is the strongest bitch ever,” reached out with an offer to chat any time the singer needed that support.
Lady Gaga passed on her phone number with the offer to talk.
Lorde reached out with practical advice about traveling more incognito in airports.
She also has since hung out with boygenius members Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers the latter of whom reportedly agreed that the fandom has “become increasingly ‘abusive and violent.’”
She attended a dinner hosted by Muna, and Miley Cyrus (of course) invited the singer to a party.
Even Kay Perry reached out and helpfully suggested that Roan avoid reading the comments.
It's perhaps Sabrina Carpenter, who has also absolutely blown up over the summer who can most relate to Roan’s meteoric rise, and the impacts of sudden fame. Roan revealed that the “Espresso” singer had also contacted her with the desire to sympathize. “We’re both going through something so fucking hard … she just feels like everything is flying, and she’s just barely hanging on,” Roan shared.
Roan explained why she decided to open up about all the people who have reached out, and it's not to brag about her contacts list (though it is impressive). “I’m not trying to name-drop,” she said. “I’m trying to tell you there are girls who are good people, who are helping other girls out. I’m name-dropping them because people just need to know that people are good people.”
The reality is that while fame comes with incredible power and pleasure, there is a cost to it, particularly if it seemingly comes overnight. It's beautiful to know that Roan is not alone and gratifying to hear her feelings have been validated by the people who best know how she feels.
We stan.
Read Roan’s full interview on Rolling Stone now.