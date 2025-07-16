Kori King praises Lydia B. Kollins on 'All Stars 10' & shows love to lesbian fans

Good morning Kingdom!
Kori King is one of the undeniable breakout stars to come out of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17.
Not only is she entertaining audiences with her viral Cameo videos and booking gigs across the country, but her adorable romance with her Drag Race competitor Lydia B. Kollins is making hearts melt all over the world.
After performing to a sold-out crowd at the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Extravaganza at WorldPride, King showed her support to Kollins ahead of the All Stars 10 finale.
"I am so happy! She has been killing it and I'm very proud of her. Shout out to lesbians! We are the lesbian power couple. I love that we're able to give a voice, especially in the drag community, [since] there's not a lot of lesbian representation," King tells PRIDE.
Beyond falling in love with Kollins on the show, King has another hilarious highlight from her time competing on Drag Race.
"If we're going to be honest... when I went home! I love the love from the fans, but the hate gets so old. The RuGirls can attest to this — when you get eliminated, all of a sudden everyone's like, 'We do love her!'"
King even compared her elimination and positive reception from the fans to people mourning an iconic celebrity's death.
"It's like when you're a celebrity and then you die and everyone automatically loves you! That's what it's like when you get eliminated on Drag Race. It felt like I died and I was reincarnated and I could watch over my funeral and see everyone mourn!"
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 is streaming now on Paramount+. To see the full interview with Kori King, check out the video at the top of the page.