Scroll To Top
Music

Chappell Roan says 'stalker vibe' fans may push her away from music

Chappell Roan says "stalker vibe" fans may push her away from music
@ChappellRoan/Instagram

When you know her parent's address and sister's workplace, you may know a little too much.

@andrewjstillman

Everywhere you turn these days, Chappell Roan seems to be there. It took her a long time to become an overnight success, but every passing week sees her fandom loving her and promoting her a little more.

While this sounds like a dream for most artists — and it still is for Roan — it also seems like she may have to put up some boundaries for fans who take their love a little too far.

America’s favorite Midwest Princess appeared onThe Comment Section with Drew Afualo podcast, where she noted that people have “started to be freaks” and it’s caused her to “pump the brakes” on social media and anything else that can make her "more known" for the time being.

So, how bad do the fans actually get?

According to the starlet, the people who follow her “know where my parents live, and where my sister works.” She also noted that she’d once promised herself if she ever had “stalker vibe” fans or her family was in danger because of her fame, she’d take a step back from music.

Considering all she’s done so far is release her debut album, we hope it doesn’t actually come to that, and that a break is all that’s needed.

“I’m just kind of in this battle,” she said. “I’ve pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now. I’m not trying to go do a bunch of sh*t.”

Her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, dropped last year, but her headline performances at Coachella and the Governor's Ball 2024 solidified her fame and skyrocketed her to the platform she’s on now.

Even though Roan’s taking a step back from the intensity of fame for a moment, she also reaffirmed that not all of the attention on her is bad.

“People who I’ve looked up to my entire life are like peers, which is sick,” she said. “Miley [Cyrus] invited me to a party and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.’”

As to what she misses about a quiet life, your favorite artist’s favorite artist jokingly said, “Drugs. Drugs in public. That’s what I miss. Rolling up, being a f**king freak at the bar, or making out with someone at the bar.”

For now, we respect her privacy, but we can’t wait until she returns to the pathway of her meteoric rise.


MusicCelebritiesFandom
boundarieschappell roanfamilyfandommiley cyrusmusicsocial mediastalkingthe rise and fall of a widwest princess
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio