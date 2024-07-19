Everywhere you turn these days, Chappell Roan seems to be there. It took her a long time to become an overnight success, but every passing week sees her fandom loving her and promoting her a little more.

While this sounds like a dream for most artists — and it still is for Roan — it also seems like she may have to put up some boundaries for fans who take their love a little too far.

America’s favorite Midwest Princess appeared onThe Comment Section with Drew Afualo podcast, where she noted that people have “started to be freaks” and it’s caused her to “pump the brakes” on social media and anything else that can make her "more known" for the time being.

