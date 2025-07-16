Robots are gay. It’s just a fact of life. Rosie the Robot is an old school dyke, M3GAN is a campy delight, WALL-E and EVE are bi icons. And C3PO? C’mon, that shiny gold robot is gayer than the day is long.

But now, there is an actual gay robot roaming the streets of West Hollywood and dishing out compliments to strangers using Gen Z slang.

A robot, aptly dubbed the Rizzbot, has quickly gone viral after being spotted all over Los Angeles. Videos of the slang-slinging robot are all over social media, showing him wearing rainbow flag clothing, and we can’t get enough!

But who is this diva, and what is she up to?

What is Rizzbot? @rizzbot_official The 4-foot-tall bipedal robot roaming LA is officially named “Jake the Rizzbot.” The AI-powered robot pwned by the Chinese tech company Unitree Robotics weighs 77 pounds, can walk and jog, and costs around $16000. The AI learning software the robot is equiped with allows it to quickly learn new skills, like a roundhouse kick. Kitted out with a large language model-based voice and camera feed allows Rizzbot to mimic slang and internet-speak, Futurism reports. After videos of his interactions with people on the street started surfacing on social media, the robot quickly went viral, with clips popping up on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). So far, no one has been identified as the person running Rizzbot, and it remains unclear if it’s someone playing an elaborate prank or an ingenious viral marketing campaign for the robotics company.

Why are people obsessed? @rizzbot_official Not only does the robot walk around like a slightly awkward human, but it seems adept at roasting for complimenting everyone in sight by repeating memes and using Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang. In one video, Rizzbot comes up to someone and says, “Ma homie, that beard is cold and that mustache is hard, you look clean, nephew. Gee, that black smartwatch is straight iced out, and that white tee’s bangin’. You got that clean drip locked down, you got that boss energy G, and you rockin’ it with style. Props to you, you are a solid boss ‘fo real,” That, plus watching him awkwardly jog across an intersection, is hilarious. At a time when people are scared about their jobs being taken by AI and robots, and are weary of the environmental impacts of using this kind of tech, watching an AI-powered robot act like a clown for our amusement is maybe exactly what the doctor ordered. Regardless of the why, people are sharing the comical videos all over social media.

Is Rizzbot gay? @lizzinlala Yes. Again, all robots are gay. But especially Rizzbot, who has been spotted all over the iconic gayborhood West Hollywood wearing a cowboy hat, rainbow Pride arm warmers with Pride flags approached and a rainbow tutu — again, he’s GAY. It was also running all over LA twerking with women, and throwing out shade like it’s Drag Race and the library is open.

What was Rizzbot doing in Austin? @rizzbot_official Sometimes you have to be prepared for the truth. I’m not here to be your best friend. I’m here to roast you or steal your girl. One of the other you choose. #robots #robotsontiktok #robotics #austinrobot #comedyroast @Rizzbot Before Jake the Rizzbot showed up in West Hollywood decked out in Pride gear, it was chatting to people all over the streets of Austin, Texas, wearing just a cowboy hat. “Hey! My name is Jake, but perhaps better known as Rizzbot. It’s nice to meet you,” the robot began in one interaction. Now, some might claim that this version of Rizzbot is less gay, but it’s wearing a cowboy hat and nothing else. Gay. Case closed.

Why does MAGA hate Rizzbot? Because they hate fun. Apparently, MAGA is furious that a clearly very gay robot is insulting their tech daddy Elon Musk. The right-wing crowd came out in droves to insult Rizzbot in the most transphobic and homophobic way possible, as is their way.

One person posted, “Great- what’s next a ‘trans-robot’?” While someone else commented, “A China-based robot that would never be allowed on the streets of China. Gay Rizzbot is an attack on American soil.”