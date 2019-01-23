Mary Lambert Shares Powerful Spoken Word Poem on Her Sexual Assault

"If bodies are speaking vessels for God, then this is a poetic conversation we had when you raped me," begins the singer.

Openly gay singer/songwriter/poet Mary Lambert shared some of her heartbreakingly beautiful prose with Button Poetry, and you might want to grab a few tissues (or a whole box).

The "Same Love" singer has previously opened about her trauma with Cosmopolitan, sharing that she was molested by her father as a child and, when she was 16, gang-raped in an Army barracks.

Lambert now uses music and poetry to work through her wounds.

"Music is beautiful and cathartic but there is something very healing about saying exactly what happened to you and speaking your truth," she explained.

In the poem, Lambert shares a powerful account of her sexual assault in a symbolic exchange with God.

Watch her powerful spoken word in the video below.