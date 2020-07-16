Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Here's Why People Think She Came Out

Wait, did The High Note actress just casually come out in an old interview?

Wait a damn minute...did Dakota Johnson casually come out as bisexual three years ago? And no one noticed until now??!?

Well, that's what the internet seems to think after a snippet from a 2017 Vogue interview The High Note and Suspiria actress did where she opens up about her sexuality resurfaced (how did we miss this?!?!), went viral, and then started trending on Twitter.

"I’ve been in a phase of my life where I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality," she told the fashion mag back in '17 while promoting the Fifty Shades Darker flick. "I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life, and it’s very interesting to me."

"Can we make things really juicy?" she also asked Vogue during her interview. "Can we say that I’m taking this time to explore my bisexuality?"

Because of this, queer fans and loyal, passionate members of the Dakota Johnson Hive came out of the woodwork to express their sheer joy at the possibility of Dakota being a part of the LGBTQ+ community...

Though she hasn't officially confirmed whether or not she is, in fact, bi (our friends at Out point out that her posing a question about her bisexuality to Vogue could very well have just been her way of parodying tabloid headlines about her), we'll still be happy to stan Dakota, 2020's latest queer (adjacent) icon!