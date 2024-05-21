Dakota Johnson lands queer role because of her infamous viral moment with Ellen DeGeneres

Dakota Johnson is starring in a brand new coming-out dramedy that has a surprising connection to her infamous viral moment with Ellen DeGeneres.

Am I Ok? stars Johnson as Lucy, a woman struggling to date after coming out in her 30s. The upcoming film is based on the life of Lauren Pomerantz, an Emmy-winning writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show who also wrote the film's screenplay, and marks the directorial debut of lesbian comedian Tig Notaro, who co-directed the movie with her wife Stephanie Allynne (The L Word).

The Madam Web star scored the role of main character Lucy in part because of her comically awkward 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where DeGeneres claimed Johnson didn't invite her to her 30th birthday party. Johnson jokingly called DeGeneres out on her mistake, saying, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," explaining that she did invite her but never got a response.

Degeneres then points out that Notaro did a surprise comedy set at her birthday party, and Johnson cheekily responds, "She's my favorite comedian…other than you."

This moment went viral on social media and then had staying power in part because hilarious internet sleuths found a way to connect Johnson's appearance on the show to the downfall of DeGeneres' popularity by way of My Chemical Romance and 50 Shades of Grey.