The Bachelorette Star Angie Kent Comes Out As Pansexual

"I've always said since I was younger, I fall in love with a soul rather than a gender."

Although the long-running reality dating TV franchise The Bachelor (and its many spin-offs) is one of the straightest things to ever exists, that doesn't mean queer people aren't involved in it in one way or another. Last July, American The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Demi Burnett made headlines when she publicly came out as queer, bringing much-needed visibility to the series. And in September of 2018, two women contestants on Vietnam's version of The Bachelor went viral when they confessed their love for each and got into their own relationship!

Now, Aussie The Bachelorette star Angie Kent, is publicly opening up about her own sexuality and coming out as pan!

In a recent interview with the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, the 30-year-old reality TV starlet (who was the main star of the fifth season of The Bachelorette Australia in 2019) talked about her dating life and came out as pansexual after a series of gross and way-too-personal questioning from the show's hosts, PinkNews points out.

"You dated 20 blokes, broke up with four blokes, kept one, that didn’t work," Angie was asked. "Have you ever been with a woman?”

"I’ve always said since I was younger, I fall in love with a soul rather than a gender," she replied.

"That would make you pansexual then?" Angie is pressed again.

"Yeah, there you go." she said.

While the circumstances didn't seem ideal, we're glad Angie is opening up and living her truth! Welcome to the fam, Angie!