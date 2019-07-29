After Coming Out, Queer Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Claps Back at Homophobic Trolls

History was made on ABC's long-running, reality dating competition The Bachelor when it was revealed that Demi Burnett, one of the contestants on the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise spin-off series, is queer.

In the first trailer for the upcoming sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise (which was released last week), Demi can be seen kissing an unknown female partner.

"I don’t care who sees this," she says in the trailer. "I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life."

Soon after, Demi also took to Twitter to confirm her sexuality, saying "Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen."

While this is amazng news and Demi is bringing much-needed queer visibility to an otherwise overwhelmingly hetero TV franchise, because we still live in a very cruel, mean world, the trolls also came out of the woodwork.

Fortunately, Demi is pretty badass and knows how to take said trolls to task.

While the hate she's getting is totally absurd, after her public coming out, Demi was met with a ton of support from her fans online, and she pointed out that the love she's been seeing has far outmatched the hate. Yeah, it sucks that homophobic trolls are still out there, but it's nice to see a self-proclaimed queer queen rise above it all!